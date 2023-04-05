Explora Journeys Names Dr. Sylvia Earle As Godmother For Explora I

Dr. Sylvia Earle, oceanographer and explorer has been named godmother of Explora Journeys newest ship, EXPLORA 1.

On July 8, 2023, Dr. Earle will name the ship during its naming ceremony in Civitavecchia.

“We are honored to have Dr. Sylvia Earle as the Godmother of our first luxury ship, EXPLORA I. Her lifelong commitment to ocean conservation and exploration makes her an inspiration to us all. We share her passion for protecting the world’s oceans, and we are excited to partner with her on this important mission,” said Michael Ungerer, Chief Executive Officer, of Explora Journeys.

On July 17, 2023, EXPLORA 1 will depart on her 15-night maiden journey “Into Epic Fjords and the Arctic Circle,” from Southampton, United Kingdom.

“I am honored to be chosen as the Godmother for EXPLORA I and look forward to a meaningful relationship between Mission Blue, Explora Journeys, and the MSC Foundation toward protecting and restoring the ocean globally,” said Earle.