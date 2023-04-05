Princess Cruises Invites Guests To Experience 2024 Solar Eclipse

Guests who are looking to view one of the last major total eclipses keep reading!

Princess Cruises has altered its itinerary aboard Emerald Princess, inviting guests to experience a solar eclipse at sea in April 2024.

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARY

On April 8, 2024 , a total solar eclipse lasting as long as 4 minutes 28 seconds will be visible as the moon’s shadow is cast across parts of North America.

This total solar eclipse is one of the three remaining worldwide this decade, and the one visible from North America until 2044.

The voyage will depart from Los Angeles and sail to Ft. Lauderdale into the Mexican Riviera, through the Panama Canal and across the western Caribbean.

Emerald Princess will catch the total solar eclipse between Cabo San Lucas and Huatulco , Mexico.

The itinerary will visit San Juan del Sur Costa Rica , Cartagena , Grand Cayman and Ft. Lauderdale.

Guests will gather on the top decks and be given special glasses they can wear to safely view the eclipse.

Astronomy and space explorer, Fred Cink will guide the viewing experience.

Guests will enjoy specially-themed drinks and bites during the event.

“This rare occurrence in the cosmos is sure to wow millions but only the smallest fraction will ever experience this phenomenon via the ocean aboard an amazing cruise ship,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Princess thrives on ensuring our guests have authentic experiences that sometimes become once-in-a-lifetime moments.”

Will you be sailing with Princess Cruises to experience the solar eclipse at sea? Let us know in the comments!