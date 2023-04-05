April 5, 2023 Julie Rosner
Uncover The Secrets Of Exploring Greece and Israel With Windstar Cruises!
Join Bill Panoff, CEO of Porthole Cruise and Travel aboard Windstar Cruises’ all-suite Star Legend! Explore the Greek Islands, Israel, and Athens in this exciting experience!
Windstar Cruises is a private yacht-style cruise that sails with between 148 to 342 guests to destinations throughout Europe, the Middle East, The Caribbean, Costa Rica, the Panama Canal, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, Tahiti, and more!
Get ready for a cruise 180 degrees from the ordinary between the luxurious suites, friendly staff, and so much more. Travel the world on this new itinerary with us today!
Let us know your comments!