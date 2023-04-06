MSC Cruises’ MSC Euribia Brings New Dining Experiences To The High Seas

MSC Cruises has shared exciting news about the brand’s newest ship MSC Euribia launching in June this year!

MSC Euribia will feature new dining experiences and venues, from steakhouses to sushi, cocktails, and coffee for all to enjoy.

“We are always looking to anticipate the next big thing in food & beverage and with MSC Euribia, we wanted to offer venues that are unlike anything we have ever done before,” said Jacques Van Staden, Vice President of Food & Beverage.

The same culinary quality and exceptional service that define our offering will remain at the heart of the experience but will be brought to new heights. We want to offer our guests something to talk about, something to marvel at and something to remember, long after their cruise has ended. Whether this be through new recipes, venues or engaging storytelling, our food & beverage offering will set your taste buds alight,” said Jacques Van Staden, Vice President of Food & Beverage at MSC Cruises.