MSC Cruises’ MSC Euribia Brings New Dining Experiences To The High Seas
MSC Cruises has shared exciting news about the brand’s newest ship MSC Euribia launching in June this year!
MSC Euribia will feature new dining experiences and venues, from steakhouses to sushi, cocktails, and coffee for all to enjoy.
The same culinary quality and exceptional service that define our offering will remain at the heart of the experience but will be brought to new heights. We want to offer our guests something to talk about, something to marvel at and something to remember, long after their cruise has ended. Whether this be through new recipes, venues or engaging storytelling, our food & beverage offering will set your taste buds alight,” said Jacques Van Staden, Vice President of Food & Beverage at MSC Cruises.
MORE ABOUT MSC EURIBIA‘S DINING EXPERIENCES
MSC Euribia will offer ten dining venues, including five specialty restaurants, five main dining spots, and 21 varied bars and lounges. Continue reading to learn more:
Helios Wine Bar:
- Wine lovers commence! Dive into the history, grape varieties, wine-making regions, and more, learning everything there is to know about wine.
- The venue will offer a variety of 96 featured wines for everyone to explore.
- A selection of food pairings will be offered for those who wish to indulge in cheeses, cured meats, finger food, and nuts, curated to complement each glass.
- Throughout the cruise, Helios Wine Bar will also host Masterclasses for guests to further expand their wine knowledge.
Le Grill:
- New specialty restaurant that offers a French dining experience at sea.
- Enjoy seafood platters, caviar, and chargrilled aged and dry-aged Black Angus beef from Meat by Linz.
- The elegant eatery will feature traditional dishes like Caesar salad, French onion soup, moules frites, blue lobster and fresh tagliatelle, roasted Rockefeller oysters, Dover sole Meunière and a selection of mouth-watering French desserts.
Kaito Teppanyaki & Sushi Bar:
- New specialty restaurant on MSC Cruises’ ships, offering the flavors of the Far East and featuring two teppanyaki grills.
- Guests can choose to have their meal prepared right before their eyes or try out the adjacent sushi bar for a more intimate experience.
- For the first time on the MSC Cruises fleet, Kaito will offer a Robatayaki space featuring the Japanese barbecue-like method combining seafood, meats, and vegetables cooked at varying speeds.
In addition to the specialty restaurants, MSC Euribia will also feature the following:
- The 1,336-seat Marketplace buffet offers a variety of flavors from around the world, including pizza served late and mozzarella made on board.
- Colorado River, Green Orchid, Il Campo, and sister restaurants Aurora Boreale and Aurora Borealis offer complimentary breakfast, lunch, and dinner.
- Jean-Philippe Maury Chocolat & Café offers 40 kinds of chocolate products and biscuits.
- Crêpes & Gelato includes 17 ice cream and sorbet flavors and 10 types of signature crêpes.