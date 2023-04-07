CRUISE DEAL OF THE WEEK — APRIL 7, 2023

Hey cruisers!

As summer draws closer, cruises are offering exciting deals and promotions! Take advantage of this amazing promotion from Silversea Cruises and treat yourself to some luxury on upcoming sailings!

On April 3, 2023, Silversea Cruises launched a new Suite Upgrades promotion for its ultra-luxury expeditions. The promotion applies to new bookings made through May 31, 2023, providing exclusive benefits for select voyages departing before May 31, 2024. This deal is available on door-to-door fares only.

Suite Upgrades promotion includes:

Up to a two-category suite upgrade on select voyages (for selected suite categories USD 1,000 shipboard credit per suite)

All-inclusive fares include a refundable, reduced 15% deposit and price guarantee

Private executive transfers between home and airport, international flights and Business Class upgrades, and in-country air and hotels when required by the itinerary

Guests may use their USD 1,000 per suite shipboard credit on wines and spirits, spa treatments, specialty restaurants, excursions, onboard boutique purchases, laundry services, and more

Highlighted voyages in Silversea’s Suite Upgrades promotion include:

Tokyo to Tokyo, 10-day voyage, September 21–October 1, 2023

The Silver Whisper will journey from Japan’s bustling capital of Tokyo to the ancient Osaka, the Shimonoseki shrines and pagodas, and the Edo-era buildings of Kanazawa. The cruise will also call on South Korea’s Busan, Akita, and Hakodate.

Ft. Lauderdale to Barbados, 10-day voyage, December 11–21, 2023

Silver Dawn will relieve winter blues with a sunny trip on the Caribbean. Guests will explore Spanish-infused culture and Puerto Rican cuisine while exploring the gorgeous tropics of Antigua, Dominica, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Martinique, and Grenada.

Vancouver to Seward, 7-day voyage, May 9–16, 2024

This Silver Nova voyage will focus on Alaska and the Inside Passage. Visits to Ketchikan, Juneau, Skagway, Sitka, and Yakutat gives passengers the chance to view breathtaking landscapes, wildlife, glaciers, and coastal villages.

Puerto Williams to Puerto Williams, 18-day voyage, October 31–November 18, 2023

Aboard the Silver Endeavor, guests will get the chance to see the Falkland Islands’ rockhopper penguins and other wildlife. While cruising near South Georgia, cruisers can see king penguin colonies and learn about its whaling history. This voyage to Antarctica also features views of elephant seals along with a variety of penguins in the South Shetland Islands.

Reykjavík to Reykjavík, 14-day voyage, May 18–June 1, 2024

The Silver Endeavor will travel to the Faroe Islands, displaying waterfalls, volcanoes, glaciers, and wildlife along the way. Guests will then cruise along the Scottish Isles’ shores, followed by Iceland and Surtsey.

San Cristóbal to San Cristóbal, 7-day voyage, January 6–13, 2024

This cruise aboard the Silver Origin will be Galápogos-based, featuring giant tortoises, marine iguanas, sea lion pups, and more. Naturalist guides with a breadth of knowledge will lead exciting onshore excursions.

Will you be joining in on this promotion? Let us know in the comments!

By Lily Ogburn