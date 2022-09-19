Matt Mitcham Makes His Return to Cruising

One of cruising’s most popular cruise directors is back on board a cruise ship, but this time he’s overseeing a very special kind of cruise! Former Carnival Cruise Director Matt Mitcham made waves when he announced he’d be leaving his position back in 2020 after 14 years working for the cruise line, but now he’s back with one of Carnival’s sister lines to make his primetime television debut on CBS’s new reality dating show The Real Love Boat.

Hosted by model and actress Rebecca Romijn and her actor husband Jerry O’Connell, The Real Love Boat takes place on board Regal Princess and premiers Wednesday, October 5 on CBS and Paramount+.

Matt will assume his role as Cruise Director alongside Captain Paolo Arrigo and bartender Ezra Freeman, who all, and according to CBS, “play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic yet sometimes turbulent waters, just like the beloved original scripted series.”

RELATED: PRINCESS CRUISES PARTNERS WITH XPONENTIAL FITNESS

The series takes contestants and viewers to some of the Mediterranean’s most beautiful cities, including Barcelona, Marseille, Rome, Santorini, Athens and more with plenty of dates and challenges included like when when new singles come aboard, those who don’t find a match will “Shove Off” and be left behind at port.

No word yet if Matt will continue his role as cruise director once the show stops filming, but we sure hope so!

Did you ever cruise with Matt Mitcham when he was a cruise director for Carnival? Let us know in the comments!