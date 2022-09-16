Cruise Deal of the Week – September 16, 2022

Happy Friday, cruisers!

We’re just about a week away from the first day of Fall and if you’re still looking for a cruise vacation to take this winter, do we have a deal for you! There’s no need to dream about spending a week on a cruise ship when prices for future sailings are still so affordable. Cruise lines are still throwing in perks for booking so the value of a cruise vacation has never been better!

It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

7-Day Caribbean Cruise with Norwegian Cruise Line

Departing from sunny Miami, Florida, Norwegian Sky will set out on a 7-day cruise to the Cayman Islands, Roatan, Harveste Caye and Cozumel with two sea days sprinkled in before returning to Miami.

There are four dates to choose from between September 25th and November 6th of this year so there’s some flexibility when picking a date and Norwegian Cruise Line is giving away a bunch of included perks for booking. Guests can get up to $1,700 cash back, free drinks, free internet, free specialty dining and more.

There’s also reduced deposits and free airfare in certain cases so don’t hesitate to take advantage and get your next cruise on the books!