MSC Cruises’ first World Class ship, World Europa, is offering passengers a slew of innovative entertainment choices including 5 brand new themed parties, modern attractions, 2 vibrant game shows and tons of high-tech experiences throughout the entirety of the voyage. World Europa is the most groundbreaking and ecological flagship from MSC and will feature cutting edge technology and the latest in entertainment that promises to enhance each guest’s experience while aboard.

Passengers will experience entertainment throughout the day and into the night, featuring 5 new theater productions in the World Theater, 4 themed experiences in the Panorama Lounge, 3 new concert-style shows in the Luna Park Arena and surprise entertainment scattered throughout the ship.

MSC Cruises Global Head of Entertainment, Steve Leatham, says: “The brand-new interactive entertainment featured on board MSC World Europa will be unlike anything that our guests have ever experienced, combining futuristic technology and unique specially designed venues. From surprise moments that will take place during the entirety of the cruise to spectacular shows and state-of the-art venues, our guests will be blown away by the abundance of fantastic entertainment options on board as they find themselves at the heart of productions and immerse themselves in incredible performances and activities.”

Luna Park Arena

Guests will experience 3 participative shows in the new 300-seat entertainment venue scheduled to host movies and game shows, kids’ activities, and themed parties. Throughout the day, the Luna Park Arena will offer 2 interactive gameshows and a VR Drone Academy. Digital Dance Academy will offer 3 “Dance with Flavia” classes, instructed by the Strictly Come Dancing champion, Flavia Cacace-Mistry. The arena will also feature Doremi’s Wake Up Rave, exclusively for teens and children. Passengers will also get the opportunity to try their hand at breaking a Guinness World Record title!

At night, guests will experience 3 high-tech immersive concerts featuring:

A unique K pop party, Supershow, where passengers can learn dance routines alongside street dancers, vocalists, and acrobats.

The Symphonic Ibiza supplies guests with a night of music featuring an orchestra, 3 specialty artists, dancers, modern Euro dance music and a DJ.

A big screen-themed stunt show, Crimson Club, will allow the audience to utilize spy cams and mingle with actors throughout the show .

The World Theater

The main stage aboard MSC World Europa, The World Theater will feature 5 original shows focused on travel, the sea and exploration. The theater promises an immersive high-tech experience filled with 350 custom made costumes, LED visuals and incredible scenery. Some shows guests can choose from are:

Eko, a production containing costumes made solely of recycled materials.

Amelia, feauturing an E-bike Stunt wheel to showcase the complexity of Earhart’s journey

A classic theater show filled with show tunes, A Night on Broadway

Cadmo the Landwalker, focusing on exploration and adventure

A circus show, Yellow Submarine, based on popular Beatles songs

Panorama Lounge

Panorama Lounge, the aft of the ship, will have music-themed experiences including screens that reflect the nightly theme and an interactive dance floor. During the daytime, the dance floor transforms into a colossal coloring book for passengers to enjoy. At night, 4 immersive music experiences will highlight various dance genres from across the world featuring tango, waltz, disco, hip hop, and many more. The lounge will also feature live bands, singers, dancers, and acrobats: Experiences guest can choose from are:

With popular Spanish music like “Bailiamos” and “Despacito,” Let’s Get Loud

Bandstand Boogie promises to take guests back in time with old-school bops

Featuring bright colors and familiar classics like “Turn the Beat Around,” Ultimate Disco

Rock Evolution, a rock and roll dance party

The ship will also include The Venom Drop at The Spiral, the longest dry slide at sea, along with MSC’s largest waterpark. A Sundowner DJ party will take place in the evening with holographic experiences, while guests enjoy the views at sea.

What experience would you most want to take part in?