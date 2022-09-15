It is time to get cooking!

Norwegian Cruise Line has announced the next EMBARK with NCL episode, “The Great Cruise Cookoff,” a culinary competition starring three NCL chefs as they compete to win the featured dish aboard Norwegian Prima.

Join Corporate Executive Chef Michael Koertgen, Director of Culinary Operations Eric Bilodeau, and Corporate Executive Chef Didier Lailheugue as they have one hour to prepare three dishes using three different ingredients.

“We have a history of delivering some of the best cuisine at sea,” said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer. “In fact, we are investing heavily in our food and beverage experience so what better way to get the creative juices flowing than a friendly competition amongst our talented chefs. Sommer continued, ‘The Great Cruise Cookoff’ invites viewers into the kitchen and gives them a seat at the table to witness the behind-the-scenes action. I can’t wait for our guests to see, smell, and savor the winning dish!”

NCL’s Focus on Cruise Cuisine

Norwegian Cruise Line has introduced new dining experiences on each ship they’ve built and it’s clear they place an emphasis on their culinary offerings. On the new Norwegian Prima, cruisers get to choose from 18 dining options on board, including the debut of Palomar, a Mediterranean-style specialty restaurant.

To watch “The Great Cruise Cookoff,” tune in today at 8 p.m. on the Norwegian website!