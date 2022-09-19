Exciting cruise news coming Fall 2024!

Princess Cruises announced their new Sphere-Class cruise ship Sun Princess, the largest ship in the brand’s fleet, accommodating over 4,000 guests set to debut in 2024.

“Sun Princess is a new and bespoke ship platform, designed to simultaneously embrace Princess heritage while boldly pressing into the future with iconic, elegant and pure lines unique to our brand,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

The name of the ship showcases the legacy of the cruise line as it’s the third Princess Cruise ship to hold the name Sun Princess. The first vessel sailed from 1974-1989 while the second cruised from 1995 until 2020.

To embrace the Italian heritage of the brand, Sun Princess will feature iconic landmarks, like the Piazza and the Dome, as entertainment spaces. The ship will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion, the wearable device that gives a new level of service and personalized attention to your cruise experience.

Sun Princess will be the brand’s first ship to be dual fuel powered by liquefied natural gas, like other ships from parent company Carnival Corporation.

Stateroom accommodations and information

Sun Princess will have 2,157 staterooms, including 50 suites and 100 connecting rooms. Guests will have more outdoor balcony space and balcony rooms featuring an in-room sofa. The Sun is introducing a new suite accommodation called the Signature Collection. Guests in this suite will have access to signature restaurants, lounges, and private sundeck areas.

A new type of guest experience

According to Padgett, the ship will feature “a show-stopping, first-of-its-kind Dome on the top deck and suspended glass Piazza in the center of Sun Princess offer innovative designs showcasing expansive ocean views for incredible opportunities to connect with the sea.”

RELATED: MATT MITCHAM MAKES HIS RETURN TO CRUISING

Set sail on Sun Princess’ inaugural spring/summer season of Mediterranean cruises followed by Western and Eastern Caribbean voyages out of Port Everglades, Florida, in the fall of 2024. Learn more information on Princess Cruise website today.