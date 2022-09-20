How To Spend the Day in Cozumel
With cruising back in full swing, popular port destinations like Cozumel, Mexico are welcoming back visitors to their unique slice of paradise. Cozumel has a lot to offer visitors, like pristine beaches, turquoise waters and a long list of nearby attractions and excursions to enjoy.
There’s a lot of options for those looking to spend the day in Cozumel, but one of the most popular attractions on the island is Playa Mia Grand Beach Park, a full-service beachside club and shore excursion operator located just a quick ride from the cruise port. Playa Mia is perfect for cruisers looking for the best way to experience Cozumel in their own way. Recently, Playa Mia has merged with Wild Tours, one of the top adventure tour providers in Cozumel, to offer off-road ATV tours to some of the most beautiful and exciting nearby locations.
Whether you’re looking for a relaxing day at the beach with food and drinks or you’re looking for a little adventure, Playa Mia has what you need to have a blast spending the day in Cozumel!
Things to Do at Playa Mia Grand Beach Park
If you’re looking for the best way to spend the day in Cozumel, Playa Mia has more than 20 different activities like snorkeling through the underwater replica ancient Mayan ruins, beach games like volleyball or ping pong, test your skills on the aquatic obstacle course, or paddle through the perfect Caribbean water in a kayak or on a paddleboard, the choice is yours!
Playa Mia even has activities for kids, like Buccaneer’s Bay, a kid-sized water park with a pirate ship and water cannons. The entertainment team is also always on hand to start a dance party or play games with guests!
Here are just some of the activities available at Playa Mia!
- kayaks
- water bicycles
- paddle boats
- tubes and mats for floating
- beach volleyball
- soccer
- ping pong
Cozumel Excursions with Wild Tours
If you’re looking for more adventure than a day spent by the pool or beach, then booking an excursion with Wild Tours is for you! Wild Tours has more than 20 years of experience providing off-road ATV tours and they cater to cruise passengers who have tight schedules to get back to their ship. The staff at Wild Tours provides all the necessary equipment and safety training prior to the excursion so you can get out there and have some fun!
Tour offerings from Wild Tours include riding through the jungle on your own ATV and visiting pristine beaches, picturesque cenotes or ancient Mayan ruins. It’s all about how extreme you want to get!
What’s New at Playa Mia
Playa Mia is always looking for new ways to entertain guests and they have new tour offerings visitors will love. The first is the Cuban Cigar, Master Class & Beach Break where guests learn the finer points of cigar-rolling with a master class demonstration from a professional roller. Guests can even roll their own before enjoying the rest of the beach park.
There’s also a new Cozumel Driving Tour: Snorkel, Jade Cavern & Beach Break where guests take a tour of the island in a 4-wheel drive vehicle then visit the famous Jade Cavern cenote. The tour ends at Playa Mia Beach Park where guests can enjoy all the activities offered.
Those cruising to Cozumel should check out the offerings at Playa Mia Grand Beach Park for the perfect compliment to their cruise vacation. Located nearby to the Cozumel cruise port, getting to the park is easy for guests from all cruise lines as they offer convenient transportation to and from the beach park. If you’re looking for the best way to spend the day in Cozumel, Playa Mia has everything you need! Use the promo code AMZ15 and get 15% off your visit for a limited time!