Celebrity Cruises Celebrity Apex Cruise Ship Review

Celebrity Apex is part of Celebrity Cruises’ Edge class of ships. The design is modern and cosmopolitan. It’s filled with impressive art of all different mediums, from metal sculptures to framed photographs, paintings, and three-dimensional pieces hung on the walls.

The state-of-the-art theater is a great place to end your day, or perhaps head to their Martini Bar for a cocktail, casino to win big, or The Club to keep the party going long into the night.

The food options are plentiful, and the quality of the meals is great. Upgrading to a suite that’s part of The Retreat will get you additional perks like a dedicated concierge and access to more dining and pool venues.

Celebrity Cruises is an inclusive brand, and Apex is accessible for those with mobility challenges, hearing, and visually impaired, and is autism friendly. Camp at Sea is available for kids daily from 9:00 am to 10:00 pm.