Is There a Sailor in Your Soul? Try a Windjammer Cruise Off the Coast of Maine

Angelique

We have chosen a lighthouse themed tour aboard the Angelique, owned by Captain Dennis Gallant and Candace Kuchinski. We rise early today, excited to board the Angelique, a 130-foot, 41-year-old gaff topsail ketch with over 500 square feet of majestic crimson sails. With four nights and four glorious days aboard, we’ll sail throughout the islands off Maine’s Mid-coast region.

As we head to Camden Harbor, where the Angelique is docked, we feel our excitement rising. We arrive at our vessel and quickly stow our bags below in our cabin, then climb to the deck and mingle with other passengers. We spend the first night in harbor which gives everyone a chance to explore Camden, the self-described Jewel of the Maine coast.

The next morning, as we prepare to depart, the kitchen prepares what will be the first of many sumptuous buffet meals. Before we know it, the Angelique is motoring out of the harbor and our adventure begins. Captain Dennis says the wind has no script and with thousands of islands to sail between and around in Penobscot Bay, he never sails the same route twice.

Soon the crew prepares to raise the sails. Passengers are encouraged to participate and helping to raise the sails is part of the fun. Immediately the wind fills the sails, and we quickly pick up speed.

The crew, full of youth yet highly experienced, runs the boat, hoists the sails, and drops anchor. Even while hard at work with some tasks, the crew conveys a warm, spirited conviviality to the guests. They teach us how to raise the sails, how to clean the anchor, and even how to tie knots when time permits.