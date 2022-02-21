Atlas Ocean Voyages Performs First-Ever Antarctica Weddings

Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages, noted that as a luxury adventure cruise line, providing unique experiences is all part of the plan.

“We are happy to perform the very first official weddings in Antarctica, not just ceremonial as often happens,” said Alberto Aliberti, President of Atlas Ocean Voyages. “Atlas Ocean Voyages prides ourselves in delivering luxury adventures in remote and captivating destinations and Happy Ever Atlas is perhaps the most adventurous destination-wedding experience to date. We are glad to make this most unique wedding experiences for our guests.”

Each wedded couple received an included official U.K. wedding license, valued at more than $650, which is also recognized by the United States. On board the ship, World Navigator, Atlas hosted a shipwide wedding reception, as well as held separate bachelorette and bachelor group-parties. The package also included a one-tier wedding cake, digital photo package, welcome itinerary & giftbag, custom nuptial announcements and Thank You cards.

Congrats to the happy couples!