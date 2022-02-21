Holland America Line Opts into New Voluntary CDC Program

According to Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha, the cruise line will participate in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention updated program for cruise ships operating in U.S. waters. The announcement was made via press release.

“Since resuming operations, Holland America Line has created a safe and healthy environment on board for our guests and teams, helping cruising to become among the safest forms of socializing and travel,” said Antorcha. “With improving public health conditions, we are able to make these changes with confidence. We will continue to monitor the situation and are well-prepared to adjust to evolving circumstances while protecting the safety of our guests, team members and the communities we visit.”

CDC’s Voluntary Program for Cruises

Starting March 1st, there will be two notable changes to Holland America Line’s onboard protocols:

Masks on board will be recommended but not required. There may be certain venues and events in which masks will still be required.

Additional flexibility for pre-cruising testing requirements will become available. Details will be posted to the Travel Well section of the HAL website.

Despite cruise lines navigating these challenges, Antorcha noted that current guest satisfaction scores are a bright spot.

“We’ve seen some of the best guest satisfaction scores in our history since we resumed operations and we look forward to continuing to deliver the premium experience and service Holland America is known for,”he said. “We appreciate the ongoing collaboration among multiple government agencies as well as the support of Alaska officials and other delegations.”