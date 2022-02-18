Cruise Deal of the Week – February 18, 2022
Yesterday, Porthole Cruise and Travel published the latest piece from contributor Steve Leland about a small ship cruise line operating in Greece, Elixir Boutique Cruises. You can read it here.
Elixir Boutique Cruises and their 25-cabin ship Elysium are spending 2022 sailing the Greek Islands and they have a special Cruise Deal of the Week on their Divine Cyclades itinerary just for Porthole Cruise and Travel readers!
If you’ve never experienced a Greek Island cruise, this cruise deal from Elixir might be the best way to do it!
7-Night Greek Island Cruise
Embarking from Piraeus (Athens) weekly from April through October 2022, Elysium will call on more than a dozen islands from the famous Mykonos and Santorini to lesser known gems like Serifos and Kythnos over the seven nights at sea. Highlights of the trip include an overnight in Santorini, the Unesco World Heritage Site of Delos, the olive press museum on Naxos, and afternoon swims at uninhabited islands across the Mediterranean.
Activities on board include yoga, pilates, meditation sessions with onboard wellness coach, spa treatments, aquarobics and more. Elixir Boutique Cruises practices what they call the Elixir Balance concept, a process through which the line offers a variety of enrichment activities for a tailor-made cruise vacation. The onboard Wellness Coach and Cruise Concierge are available to help curate and personalize each vacation experience.
For a limited time, Elixir Boutique Cruises is giving Porthole Cruise and Travel readers a 30% discount on ALL CRUISE FARES. Just mention this post when you’re booking!
Learn more about what makes Elixir Boutique Cruises one of the best options for a small ship cruise through the Greek Islands by checking out their website!