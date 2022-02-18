Cruise Deal of the Week – February 18, 2022

Yesterday, Porthole Cruise and Travel published the latest piece from contributor Steve Leland about a small ship cruise line operating in Greece, Elixir Boutique Cruises. You can read it here.

Elixir Boutique Cruises and their 25-cabin ship Elysium are spending 2022 sailing the Greek Islands and they have a special Cruise Deal of the Week on their Divine Cyclades itinerary just for Porthole Cruise and Travel readers!

If you’ve never experienced a Greek Island cruise, this cruise deal from Elixir might be the best way to do it!