Boutique Cruising the Greek Islands

The zig zag nautical maze through the Cycladic islands satisfies bucket list cravings for famed Mykonos and Santorini where iconic sights can be explored with overnight stays, but it’s the inclusion of lesser known ports such as Naxos and Folegandros that distinguish this experience from mainstream Greek cruising.

A drive around quaint Milos reveals the lunar landscape coastline and caves, a visual testament of nature’s profound effect on the Greek landscape. The island of Sifnos provides immersion into authenticity with traditional hillside villages and over 300 white, blue domed chapels scattered across the mountains and coastline promontories. Excursions ashore delve into the intrigue of ancient mythological temples, hiking volcanic craters and visiting UNESCO protected sites.

The overnight stays in these ports provide the bonus of an escape from summer’s daytime tourist crowds as well as opportunities for authentic shoreside dining. Nothing compares to enjoying a fresh seafood dinner in a typical shoreline taverna with a glass of Ouzo to celebrate the canopy of stars overhead. Opa!

The approach to healthy living is carried out with twice a day yoga and Pilates sessions on deck surrounded by the picturesque panorama of islands. Private consultations are available from the trained instructor with options to seek out specific workouts and healthy daily routines. The concept is supplemented by hearty but healthy food preparation with detox, power boost and other smoothies available from the bar. For personal rejuvenation the onboard spa offers a selection of massages and treatments.