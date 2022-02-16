This Florida Beachside Resort is Perfect for Cruisers
When things start to get cold up North, South Florida really starts to heat up!
Snowbirds and vacationers alike flock to the beaches between West Palm Beach and Miami all winter long in search of some much needed sunlight and to spend some time relaxing before hopping on their favorite cruise lines.
For those embarking on a cruise vacation from Port Everglades or PortMiami, finding the right pre-and-post cruise hotel can make or break your vacation. Everyone knows flying in the same day as your cruise can be risky, so why not spend a day or two getting into vacation mode at one of the many beachside resorts in and around Fort Lauderdale?
The Diplomat Beach Resort stands out as a top-tier pre-and-post cruise hotel thanks to high end amenities, a massive pool and beachside area and even a AAA-4 Diamond luxury boutique steakhouse. A historic landmark in South Florida for decades, The Diplomat has played host to all manner of celebrity and international dignitary, even sitting U.S. Presidents have enjoyed a stay. The original building is long gone in favor of the new palatial beachside resort, but the spirit of The Diplomat remains!
After spending three days exploring the hotel and getting a taste of what it’s like to be a guest, it’s clear The Diplomat Beach Resort has it all figured out for cruisers.
Florida’s Best Beachside Pool
Cascading down to the beach, the pool area at The Diplomat is quite simply remarkable. With multiple pools on different levels including a children’s splash zone and kid’s club, the pool is as visually stunning as it is massive. The upper pool is by far the most popular as it’s heated and surrounded by deck chairs, couches centered around gas fireplaces and offering unmatched ocean views. Move down to the lower pool and you’ll find the casual beachside restaurant, Playa, with poolside chair service and a number of cabanas available for rent.
For those looking to dig their toes in the sand, a host of attendants are available to set up chairs and offer towels and refremement to guests on the beach. The beach is semi-private as the nearest public access is a decent walk down the beach, meaning those around you will almost certainly be fellow guests.
The resort offers a number of complimentary beachside activities and water sports like paddleboarding, kayaking, jetskis and a number of beach games to choose from. They are first-come, first-service so get out there early if you’ve got your eye on one activity in particular.
Luxury Beachside Accommodations
Of the 1000 rooms which make up The Diplomat Beach Resort, the most popular are the Oceanfront Corner Suites. The first thing you notice upon entering is the massive private balcony with sweeping ocean views. For those on higher floors, make sure you don’t miss the sunrise!
Rooms are adorned with smart, sophisticated designs and modern furnishings, some of which were made specifically for the hotel. One of the best features of the room is the bathroom which features both a walk-shower and bathtub.
Dining at The Diplomat
You’re never far from a bite to eat at The Diplomat. From the AAA-4 Diamond rated steaks at Diplomat Prime to the sandwiches and wraps served poolside all day, there’s a dish for every palate when staying at The Diplomat.
The most convenient eateries were both found in the main lobby of the hotel; Counter Point and The Canteen. Counter Point is a breakfast and lunch spot serving coffee, sandwiches, juices and more with online ordering for added convenience. Our pick for a healthy and delicious morning meal? The avocado toast!
The Canteen is a grab-and-go store with lots of cold drinks and snacks for those headed to the beach for the day or out to explore around South Florida. They even have a selection of beer, wine and other alcohol for sale.
Playa is perhaps the best lunch spot at the resort thanks to its location on the beach. Playa serves lunch and dinner from 11am to 8pm and the menu is casual bites like burgers, tacos, pulled pork, fresh fish and more. This is also the place to enjoy one of the many frozen drinks when the sun really starts to shine.
When dinner time arrives, Diplomat Prime is the place to be. While the hotel does have other eateries in the works now that COVID is in the rearview, Diplomat Prime is the area’s top steakhouse serving prime dry-aged beef, seasonally-driven seafood dishes, and a wine list to rival any fine dining establishment in South Florida.
Getting to The Diplomat
What really makes The Diplomat Beach Resort a preferred South Florida hotel for cruisers is how close it is to both PortMiami and Port Everglades, the two largest cruise ports in the world. Port Everglades is just 10 miles north and PortMiami 20 miles south so they’re only a short car ride away on embarkation day. The same goes for both Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport and Miami International Airport for those flying in and out.
The resort’s offers page also has a ton of ways to save on your next stay so don’t forget to check it out!