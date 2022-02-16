This Florida Beachside Resort is Perfect for Cruisers

When things start to get cold up North, South Florida really starts to heat up!

Snowbirds and vacationers alike flock to the beaches between West Palm Beach and Miami all winter long in search of some much needed sunlight and to spend some time relaxing before hopping on their favorite cruise lines.

For those embarking on a cruise vacation from Port Everglades or PortMiami, finding the right pre-and-post cruise hotel can make or break your vacation. Everyone knows flying in the same day as your cruise can be risky, so why not spend a day or two getting into vacation mode at one of the many beachside resorts in and around Fort Lauderdale?