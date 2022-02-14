Carnival Cruise Line Announces New 2022 Ship Deployments

Carnival Cruise Line announced new details regarding their 2022 fleet deployment and it’s looking like by March, the cruise line will have resumed service in all 10 of its year-round U.S. homeports.

The shakeup has a lot of moving parts, and Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy thanked guests for their patiences as the logistics got sorted out.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience as we work through this process. We are excited to have every Carnival Cruise Line ship in the fleet sailing again by May and to be back in all 10 of our year-round U.S. homeports. We are also continuing to make plans for a return to guest operations in Australia upon completion of our Alaska season,” she said.

Notable Carnival Cruise Line Fleet Moves

– Carnival Elation will move from Port Canaveral to Jacksonville, effective Apr. 23, 2022 to Oct. 13, 2022.

–Carnival Freedom will be moving from Miami to Port Canaveral to pick up the itineraries formerly assigned to Carnival Elation, effective Apr. 21 through Oct. 15, 2022.

–Carnival Spirit will take over several sailings previously assigned to Carnival Freedom, including the Apr. 17 Carnival Journeys cruise from Miami through the Panama Canal to Seattle.

– Once in Seattle, Carnival Spirit will operate cruises to Alaska from May through Sept. 2022.

–Carnival Splendor will reposition to Seattle and operate Alaska sailings currently assigned to Carnival Freedom. The ship will then return to Australia with a new Journeys cruise to Sydney.

–Carnival Spirit will then sail the Carnival Journeys cruise back through the Panama Canal to Miami that was previously assigned to Carnival Freedom.

For those booked on affected sailings, Carnival has notified you of the changes but please note that you may not have access to your booking for up to two weeks as Carnival completes the move to the new ships and equivalent accommodations.