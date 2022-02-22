The Ultimate Antarctica Cruise Voyage

This January, the Porthole Cruise & Travel Team partnered up with Atlas Ocean Voyages and took the expedition of a lifetime to one of the most remote places on Earth; Antarctica.

Antarctica is known for its stunning views and diverse wildlife. In this travel episode, we explore the wonders of this beautiful continent and learn more about the cruise vacation offered by Atlas Ocean Voyages on and offshore.

About World Navigator

As the name of the ship would suggest, World Navigator is a vessel well-equipped to cruise from one end of the world to the other and everywhere in between. The hybrid power vessel mixes intrepid exploration with outstanding luxury from bow to stern for a unique vacation experience no matter where you sail.

Spacious suites, locally-inspired gourmet cuisine and features like SeaSpa by L’OCCITANE and live entertainment make the trip with Atlas Ocean Voyages one you won’t soon forget. Impeccable service, outstanding ports of call and fun, immersive shore excursions, and all the equipment necessary for an adventure round out what makes a trip with Atlas Ocean Voyages a one-of-a-kind experience.