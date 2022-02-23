As we inch closer to Carnival Cruise Line’s 50th birthday festivities, the cruise brand has today released new details about their upcoming ship Carnival Celebration which is slated to arrive in PortMiami this November. Carnival unveiled four of the six unique “zones” on board the ship as well as providing details about the decor, food and beverage options and the technological advancements found on board.

“From a design perspective, we are incorporating elements from our former ships, paying homage to the history of Carnival, and also showcasing Carnival Celebration as a modern, innovative and forward-looking vessel,” said Ben Clement, senior vice president of new builds, refurbishment and product innovation. “While similar to Mardi Gras with a plethora of options for dining, entertainment and relaxation, Celebration will have her own personality, one that celebrates all things Carnival, intertwining where we have been with where we are going.”

Six Zones on Carnival Celebration

Of the six distinct zones found on board, guests begin in the Atrium, known as Celebration Central, which spans decks 6, 7 and 8. You may recall sister ship Mardi Gras featuring a starboard-side atrium and much like that one, this atrium was made to be the heart of the ship’s celebratory spirit.

One of the coolest features of the atrium is a ceiling that appears to be a burst of confetti made of approximately 1,400 color-changing lights that transform from day to night. The space also features 3,000-square-foot floor-to-ceiling windows that transform into 16 individually controlled, six- by 14-foot LED screens for performances.

Some of the food and beverage options on board will be JavaBlue Café, Bonsai Sushi and Bonsai Teppanyaki, and venues that double as entertainment centers such as Piano Bar 88 and The Punchliner Comedy Club.

In a nod back to their history, Carnival outfitted their newest ship with a few Easter eggs from cruising’s past. For example, you” spot pieces from former Carnival ships that will be repurposed to blend with the ship’s modern decor like in the Aquaria Bar, where ocean-themed glass murals from Carnival Victory by Italian artist Luciano Vistosi will be incorporated into a two-deck-high decorative wall behind the bar to create an aquarium-like effect, hence the name. And the Tropicale Bar is named after Carnival’s first ship to sport Carnival’s iconic funnel shape and colors.

BOLT, The Ultimate Sea Coaster

When Carnival announced they’d be putting the very first roller coaster at sea on board Mardi Gras, there were plenty of funny looks, but the success of that innovation was even recognized by Popular Science with a “Best of What’s New” award.

RELATED: Carnival Announces New 2022 Ship Deployments

Carnival Celebration will also have a roller coaster which features all-electric, motorcycle-inspired vehicles racing along an 800-foot-long track187 feet above the sea at speeds of up to 40 miles per hour. This zone will also include the WaterWorks aqua park and SportSquare, a mini-golf course, full-court basketball and the ropes course.