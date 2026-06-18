Holland America Line’s Rotterdam to Sail Mediterranean for First Time

For the first time, Holland America Line’s flagship Rotterdam will sail Mediterranean cruises, with bookings now open for fall 2027.

The season includes five Mediterranean itineraries, followed by a 14-day transatlantic crossing from Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale.

“We know how much our guests love sailing on Rotterdam, and the Mediterranean is always in high demand,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of revenue planning for Holland America Line. “There’s something really special about seeing the flagship sailing in iconic ports like Bilbao, Naples and Rhodes for the first time, and it’s a moment we’re excited to share with our guests.”

Guests can book shore excursions throughout the Mediterranean, including visits to Ephesus from Kusadasi, Pompeii from Naples and Kotor’s Old Town in Montenegro.

The addition of Rotterdam expands Holland America Line’s Mediterranean program for fall 2027 and winter 2028. The season includes more than 20 sailings aboard Rotterdam, Nieuw Statendam, Oosterdam, and Zuiderdam, with itineraries featuring major ports, smaller destinations and extended time ashore.

Itinerary Highlights

October 17, 2027 | 10-Day Around the Iberian Peninsula: Spain & Portugal

Rotterdam, Netherlands to Barcelona, Spain

Ports include Portsmouth, England; Le Verdon-sur-Mer (Bordeaux), France; Bilbao, Cartagena and Valencia, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal.

October 27, 2027 | 11-Day Mediterranean Splendor: Spain, Italy & Greece

Barcelona to Athens, Greece

Ports include Palma de Mallorca, Spain; Marseille, France; Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Civitavecchia (Rome) and Naples (Pompeii), Italy; Corfu, Greece; and Kotor.

November 7, 2027 | 10-Day Greek Isles: Istanbul Overnight with Mykonos & Rhodes

Roundtrip Athens

Ports include Mykonos and Rhodes, Greece; and Kusadasi (Ephesus) and an overnight stay in Istanbul, Turkey.

November 17, 2027 | 11-Day Greek Isles: Egypt & The Holy Land

Roundtrip Athens

Ports include Alexandria (Cairo), Egypt; Limassol, Cyprus; Antalya and Kusadasi, Turkey; Rhodes, Greece; and an overnight stay in Haifa (Tel Aviv), Israel.

November 28, 2027 | 10-Day Mediterranean Splendor: Italy with Rome Evening Stay

Athens to Barcelona

Ports include Kotor; Valletta, Malta; Messina, Sicily; Naples, Civitavecchia (Rome) and Livorno (Florence/Pisa), Italy. The sailing also features scenic cruising through the Strait of Messina and past Stromboli.

December 8, 2027 | 14-Day Cultural Crossing with Spain and Morocco

Barcelona to Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Ports include Valencia, Alicante and Málaga, Spain; and Tangier, Morocco.

Bookings are now open for all Rotterdam Mediterranean sailings.

Will you be sailing aboard Rotterdam? Let us know in the comments!