Explora Journeys Unveils Alaska 2027 Shore Excursions

Explora Journeys is looking ahead to EXPLORA III’s inaugural Alaska season in summer 2027. Sailing from May to September, the ship will offer voyages throughout the region and destination experiences showcasing Alaska’s glaciers, wildlife and coastal communities.

“Marking an exciting new chapter in our destination portfolio, the inaugural Alaskan Journeys Collection offers a distinctive range of experiences that allow guests to explore this extraordinary region with a genuine sense of connection and discovery” said Anna Nash, President of Explora Journeys. “The Alaskan Journeys Collection brings guests closer to the glaciers, wildlife and cultures that define the region – from helicopter flights and whale watching to authentic heritage experiences with local communities…”

Excursions include helicopter flights over the Juneau Icefield with a landing on Mendenhall Glacier, catamaran tours at Hubbard Glacier and jet boat excursions to LeConte Glacier Bay or Shakes Glacier in Wrangell.

Wildlife experiences include bear viewing in Ketchikan, whale watching in Prince Rupert and guided hikes in Juneau that combine wildlife viewing with visits to Mendenhall Glacier and Nugget Falls.

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Additional excursions explore Alaska’s waterways and coastal landscapes, including boat tours along the Stikine River in Wrangell and cruises through fjords and glacier-filled waters from Seward.

Cultural experiences include visits with the Kitsumkalum community in Prince Rupert and rides aboard the White Pass & Yukon Route Railroad in Skagway.

EXPLORA III features 461 oceanfront suites, penthouses and residences. Onboard amenities include dining venues, 12 bars and lounges, heated pools, indoor whirlpools and the Ocean Wellness spa. New venues include Shore Club on 11, Chef’s Table and The Cellar.

Will you be sailing to Alaska aboard EXPLORA III? Let us know in the comments!