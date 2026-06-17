CroisiEurope Launches 9 River Cruises for November 2026-27

sCroisiEurope has launched its new November Cruise Escapes collection, a series of river cruises operating in November 2026 and 2027. Operating during the off-season travel period, the sailings feature itineraries across Europe’s rivers.

“November offers a completely different way to travel,” says CroisiEurope’s Lucas Schmitter. “These cruises have been specially created to showcase the beauty of the off-season through exclusive excursions, authentic cultural encounters and enriching onboard experiences that are not available on our regular departures.”

The November Cruise Escapes include culinary demonstrations featuring Black Forest cake, Alsatian spätzle, Provençal tapenade and anchovy paste, and Normandy’s tarte tatin.

The cruises also include Bavarian-themed events, open-air dance performances, Romani music, Lyonnais entertainment, and Celtic folklore on the Loire. Other activities include presentations on Provençal lavender, Alsatian traditions, and the Dutch Golden Age, along with tastings of Beaujolais and Saint-Émilion wines, charcuterie, cheeses, Pommeau de Normandie, and Montélimar nougat. Select departures include a dinner at the Abbaye de Collonges Paul Bocuse, an excursion to the Loire Valley châteaux, and tours of Amsterdam’s canals and the Rijksmuseum.

The November Cruise Escapes collection includes nine itineraries sailing French waterways and the Rhine in November 2026 and 2027.

An 8-day, 7-night cruise between Amsterdam and Basel, and in reverse, calls in Cologne, Bonn, Königswinter, Mainz, Strasbourg, and Breisach. Departures are scheduled for October 31 and November 7, 2026, and November 5 and 19, 2027. Fares start at $1,389 per person.

A 4-day, 3-night cruise between Strasbourg and Basel, and in reverse, calls in Breisach. Departures are scheduled throughout November 2026 and 2027, with fares starting at $577 per person.

A 5-day, 4-night roundtrip cruise from Strasbourg calls in Koblenz, the Rhine Valley, Rüdesheim, and Mannheim. The itinerary operates 12 times in November 2026 and 20 times in November 2027, with fares starting at $721 per person.

An 8-day, 7-night roundtrip cruise from Lyon calls in Mâcon, Vienne, Avignon, Arles, Viviers, and Tournon. Departures are scheduled for November 22, 2026, and November 12 and 21, 2027. Fares start at $1,416 per person.

A 7-day, 6-night roundtrip cruise from Lyon calls in Tain l’Hermitage, Avignon, Arles, and Viviers. Departures are scheduled for November 12 and 21, 2026, with fares starting at $1,013 per person.

A 6-day, 5-night roundtrip cruise from Lyon calls in Avignon, Arles, Port-Saint-Louis, Martigues, Viviers, and Tain l’Hermitage. Multiple departures are scheduled throughout November 2026 and 2027, with fares starting at $869 per person.

A 5-day, 4-night roundtrip cruise from Nantes calls in Saint-Nazaire, Ancenis, Château de Langeais, and the Abbey of Fontevraud. Departures are scheduled for November 14 and 23, 2026, and November 1, 15, and 24, 2027. Fares start at $1,063 per person.

A 5-day, 4-night roundtrip cruise from Bordeaux calls in Cussac-Fort-Médoc and Libourne. The sailing departs November 9, 2026, with fares starting at $827 per person.

A 6-day, 5-night roundtrip cruise from Paris calls in La Roche Guyon, Rouen, Mantes-La-Jolie, and Poissy. Departures are scheduled for November 12 and 17, 2026, and November 2, 12, 17, and 22, 2027. Fares start at $978 per person.

Cruise-only fares include accommodations, all meals and drinks, WiFi, port fees, and repatriation insurance.

Will you be sailing with CroisiEurope? Let us know in the comments!i