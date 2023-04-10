Holland America Line Reveals 2024 – 2025 West Coast Cruises

Holland America Line has officially opened cruise bookings for its 2024 – 2025 West Coast season from San Diego, California, and Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada! Guests will have the opportunity to see the world from their doorstep, without international air, or by taking a flight from Canada.

“Holland America Line continues to cultivate our North America homeport cruises to offer a diverse range of destinations without the need for long-haul air,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s chief commercial officer. “Our West Coast departures are a rich collection of close-to-home itineraries, and by offering the ability to book back-to-back cruises in different regions our guests can check off more of their must-do travel experiences in one vacation.”

MORE ABOUT THE ITINERARIES

Travel from the West Coast to explore the vibrant cultures of Mexico , Hawaii, the Pacific Coast, and the Panama Canal on five ships across 42 cruises.

Sailings are roundtrip from San Diego, roundtrip from Vancouver, or begin or end in either of the two ports.

Travel from September 2024 through May 2025 and embark on cruises ranging from a four-day voyage along the Pacific Coast to a 21-day transit of the Panama Canal.

Itineraries are curated to include popular ports alongside lesser-visited locales that showcase each region’s natural beauty, cultural diversity, and rich history.

The brand features more Panama Canal Collectors’ Voyages, beginning with a Hawaii cruise and expanding the canal transit experience to the eastern Caribbean. Many of the other cruises can be extended into Collectors’ Voyages to create the ultimate exploration with more economical fares than booking the cruises individually. Ranging from 14 to 31 days, these longer journeys combine non-repeating, back-to-back itineraries, enabling guests to visit more than one region.

Two ships offer Mexico itineraries: Koningsdam and Zaandam.

All Mexico cruises are roundtrip from San Diego.

Seven-day “Mexican Riviera” cruises feature Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Cabo San Lucas.

The seven-day “Baja Peninsula and Sea of Cortez” itinerary visits La Paz, Loreto, and Cabo San Lucas.

The 10-day “Mexican Riviera and Sea of Cortez” itinerary includes all five of the ports on the seven-day itineraries; the 11-day adds Manzanillo, Mexico.

Cruises to Hawaii are aboard Koningsdam and Zaandam.

Itineraries are roundtrip from San Diego or roundtrip from Vancouver.

16-day “Circle Hawaii” roundtrip from San Diego visits Honolulu, Lahaina, Hilo, and Kona, all in Hawaii, as well as Ensenada, Mexico.

17-day “Circle Hawaii” roundtrip from Vancouver visits Nawiliwili, Lahaina, Hilo, Honolulu (overnight), and Kona. The 17-day roundtrip from San Diego features a one-day call at Honolulu and adds Ensenada.

18-day “Circle Hawaii” is roundtrip from San Diego and calls at Lahaina, Hilo, Honolulu (overnight), Nawiliwili, Kona, and Ensenada.

The overnight call at Honolulu allows guests extra time to visit Pearl Harbor, Waikiki Beach, and Diamond Head State Monument or enjoy an authentic luau.

The 2024-2025 Pacific Northwest and Coast Cruise Season

Five ships will cruise along the West Coast of the United States for the season: Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Westerdam, and Zaandam.

Itineraries are roundtrip from San Diego, roundtrip from Vancouver, or between Vancouver and San Diego.

“Pacific Coastal” itineraries are four and five days and sail between San Diego and Vancouver. The four-day includes a call at Avalon or Santa Barbara, California, and the five-day visits to San Francisco, California, with a late-night departure from the city.

“Classic California Coast” is seven days roundtrip from San Diego and calls at Avalon or Santa Barbara, plus San Francisco (overnight) and Ensenada.

“Wine Country and Pacific Northwest” is from San Diego to Vancouver. The six-day includes Avalon and San Francisco; the seven-day adds an overnight at San Francisco; Astoria, Oregon; and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada.

A four-day itinerary roundtrip from Vancouver departing April 22, 2025, calls at Seattle, Washington, and Victoria.

Several one-day “Pacific Northwest” getaways between Vancouver and Seattle offer a quick taste of Holland America Line.

Three ships transit the Panama Canal: Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, and Zaandam.

Cruises sail between Vancouver, Seattle, San Diego, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Guests enjoy a daylight transit of the Panama Canal, with commentary on the open decks detailing the amazing feat of the man-made marvel.

Transits range from 14 to 21 days and include a combination of calls in Aruba, California, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico, Panama and Turks and Caicos.

Many Panama Canal cruises include a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s award-winning private island in the Bahamas.

Early Booking Bonus Offers