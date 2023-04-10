Princess Cruises Reveals “The Catch by Rudi” Seafood Restaurant

Today, Princess Cruises has revealed a new specialty seafood restaurant, “The Catch by Rudi,” a dining experience in collaboration with Culinary Chef Rudi Sodamin, head of culinary arts for Princess Cruises.

MORE ABOUT “The Catch by Rudi”

The seafood experience will begin aboard Enchanted Princess on April 15, 2023.

“The Catch by Rudi” will be available on three other Princess Cruise ships later this year.

The restaurant is the first Princess Cruises restaurant devoted to seafood.

Guests can expect a fresh take on seafood with the chef’s contemporary interpretations of classic dishes, international fusion influences, and a fun dining experience.

The dining experience is $39 per person and is available as a specialty dining option within the Princess Premier premium add-on package.

All seafood is fresh and sustainably sourced from local ports of call.

Guests can expect menu items like Asian-fried calamari, lobsters with garlic butter crust, and much more!

The new restaurant will be added aboard several other Princess ships, including Majestic Princess (May 5, 2023), Sky Princess (May 7, 2023), and summer and in the fall aboard Discovery Princess.

“Chef Rudi is the foremost cruise culinary artist in the world with more than four decades of experience spanning the world’s best cruise lines – Princess Cruises, Cunard Line, Holland America Line and Carnival Cruise Line, as well as Royal Caribbean and Norwegian American Cruise Line,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “Chef Rudi’s creativity, passion and leadership in delivering exceptional experiences down to the finest details that consider guests preferences and tastes will surely make The Catch another must do.”

According to Chef Rudi, “The Catch by Rudi is my way of combining my love of food, seafood and people with my incredible culinary journey at sea and my lifelong history of cooking seafood across the globe to delight Princess guests… I want to deliver a new way to enjoy seafood and a fresh perspective on something they thought they knew. Everything we are doing with The Catch is about ‘catching’ that precious moment we call ‘now’—and doing it in such a memorable and unexpected way that makes you say ‘wow!'”

Even though the menu is focused on seafood favorites, The Catch by Rudi offers vegetarian dishes, and signature beef classics like steak frites.

“Guests who experience The Catch by Rudi are in for something truly special,” said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises. “The meal will offer a number of surprises—from before the meal starts, through the unparalleled desserts that are as fanciful as they are delicious and come with a special gift at the end of the meal.”