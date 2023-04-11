Earth Day Every Day

1. Northern Exposures. Iñupiaq photographer Brian Adams and Anchorage Museum Director Julie Decker take readers on an Arctic tour in I Am Inuit. This collection of vivid portraits and personal stories from 20 communities of Alaska Natives defies expectations as it reveals 21st- century life among people who call the icy wilderness their home.

2. Good Scents. Solid perfumes are made with rich blends of essential oils and all-vegan ingredients, free from parabens and synthetic fragrances. With aromas like anise-forward Green Fairy (blended with throat and crown chakras in mind) and the citrus, patchouli, and lavender of Hermitage (infused with the earthy energy of the tarot suit of pentacles), these invite a little magic into your life.

3. Smarter Phone. Mylo makes beautiful “unleather” objects out of mushrooms, replacing cow hides with a material that’s easier to grow and every bit as durable and flexible. Japanese artisan leather brands Tsuchiya Kaban and Objcts.io collaborated with the mycelium-based unleather-maker to create an exclusive line of stylish, functional iPhone cases.

