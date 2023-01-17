Since the 1990s, Holland America Line has had a west coast homeport in the city of San Diego. Guests looking to travel with the line in their 2023 – 2024 cruising season can expect endless opportunities to voyage from the Golden State once again!

This San Diego cruising season includes two solar eclipse cruises aboard both the Koningsdam and Zaandam. The two ships will arrive in Mexico to experience an up-close viewing of the April 8, 2024, eclipse. The cruise line also features a December 2023 sailing from Mexico that explores the uniqueness of the Sea of Cortez.

Travelers can now book trips exploring Mexico, Hawaii, the Panama Canal, and the Pacific Coast aboard six ships with 39 departures. All 39 voyages will either be roundtrip or begin/end in the San Diego port. The new sailings are port of Holland America Line’s initiative that gives guests easy access to cruising, without the hassle of a long day of traveling.

“San Diego is an important homeport for Holland America Line, both from a drive-to market and for guests who fly in, and it’s important for us to be able to offer cruises to a variety of destinations,” said Beth Bodensteiner, chief commercial officer, Holland America Line. “Our West Coast itineraries have been meticulously designed to showcase the best of each region, and we took extra time crafting the solar eclipse cruises, so they are perfectly aligned to give our guests a total view. We expect them to book up quickly, so those who are interested shouldn’t delay.”

Two Solar Eclipse Cruises

The 22-day Solar Eclipse Cruise aboard the Koningsdam will bring guests to the coast of Mexico for an exclusive view of the solar eclipse, before crossing the Pacific Ocean to Hawaii. The ship departs on April 5 and travels from San Diego to Vancouver. The ship will travel south to Cabo San Lucas before the eclipse on April 8. Koningsdam will head over to Puerto Vallarta and then to Hawaii.

The 14-day Solar Eclipse Cruise aboard Zaandam will leave on March 30, 2024, and travel over to Mexico for an exclusive view of the solar eclipse. Zaandam will travel roundtrip from the Golden State.

Exploring the Baja Peninsula & Sea of Cortez

The “Historic Baja & Sea of Cortez” cruise will depart on December 10, 2023, aboard the Volendam. On this roundtrip San Diego cruise, passengers will discover all the Baja Peninsula has to offer with visits to La Paz, Loreto, and Puerto Vallarta. Authors, John Steinbeck and biologist Ed Ricketts, are the inspiration for the cruise which is based on the ports they visited and wrote about in their 1951 book.

2023-2024 Mexico Cruise Season

Three Holland America Line ships, Koningsdam, Volendam, and Zaandam, will be included in the cruise lines’ Mexico itineraries. All the cruises will set sail on roundtrip voyages from San Diego. There will be one 5-day cruise calling at Ensenada and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. All the 7-day “Mexican Riviera” cruises include stops in Puerto Vallarta, Mazatlán, and Cabo San Lucas. The 10-,11-, and 12-day cruises will stop in the same ports as the 7-day cruise and will also stop in Guaymas. Loreto, Manzanillo, Pichilingue (La Paz), Santa Rosalia, Topolobampo and Zihuatanejo.

2023- 2024 Hawaii Cruise Season

All Hawaii cruises are aboard the Koningsdam and Volendam. The trips are either roundtrip from San Diego or Vancouver or begin in Vancouver and end in San Diego. The “Circle Hawaii” itineraries range from 16–18-day voyages.

2023- 2024 Pacific Northwest and Coast Cruise Season

Six ships, Eurodam, Koningsdam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Noordam, Volendam, and Zaandam, will take passengers across the Pacific Northwest. Cruises will sail roundtrip from San Diego, roundtrip from Vancouver, or begin in Vancouver and end in San Diego. Two 1-day “Pacific Northwest” getaways will sail from Vancouver and Seattle both in October 2023 and May 2024 aboard Eurodam. The “Pacific Coast” itineraries are four and five-day cruises featuring calls in Avalon, California; Astoria, Oregon; Monterey, Santa Barbara; San Francisco, California and Victoria, British Columbia, Canada. The “Classic California Coast” and “Wine Country and Pacific Northwest” itineraries are six or seven-day cruises stopping in ports like Monterey, Santa Barbara, San Francisco, Victoria, and Ensenada. One 5-day cruise will sail roundtrip from Vancouver on April 30 with calls at Ketchikan, Alaska, and Prince Rupert, British Columbia, Canada.

2023-2024 Panama Canal Cruise Season

Eurodam, Nieuw Amsterdam, Volendam, and Zaandam will take guests across the Panama Canal this upcoming season. Passengers will sail between Vancouver, Seattle, or San Diego, and Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Cruises range from 14 to 22 days and feature stops in Aruba, California, Canada, Colombia, Costa Rica, Guatemala, Mexico Nicaragua, Panama, and Turks and Caicos. Most cruises feature a call at Half Moon Cay, Holland America Line’s private island in the Bahamas.

Many of the 2023-2024 cruises can be extended into Collectors’ Voyages, a way to prolong your journey and take some more time to explore the regions.

The cruise lines’ “Have It All” premium fare is also available on any cruise lasting six days or longer. The add-on adds shore excursions, specialty dining, a beverage package, and Wi-Fi to the booking. The number of excursions, tours, and specialty dining experiences is dependent on the length of the cruise.