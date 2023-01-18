MSC Cruises Named The Official Cruise Line Partner Of The New York Knicks

Today, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. announced their latest marketing partnership with MSC Cruises, naming MSC Cruises the first official global rights partner of the New York Knicks. Now that’s a slam dunk in our books!

“MSC Cruises is one of the world’s top-rated contemporary cruise lines with a long history of putting their customers first, a value that MSG Sports lives by every day, making them a fantastic addition to our illustrious group of marketing partners,” said David Hopkinson, President & COO, Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. “This partnership will also make MSC Cruises our first-ever global rights marketing partner. MSC Cruises will be involved within the Knicks organization across digital channels and fan activations and will provide once-in-a-lifetime experiences for our incredible Jr. Knicks program.”

More About The Partnership

MSC Cruises will receive brand promotions during all Knicks games at The Garden with LED Signage and Virtual On-Court Signage.

Together, The Knicks and MSC Cruises will create new activations in overseas markets in destinations such as Italy, Germany, England, and Brazil.

Grow the game of basketball with brand promotion.

Both organizations will partner on a sustainability initiative that will include a donation to an Ocean Conservation Cause for every three-pointer made by the Knicks this season.

The Knicks will host a Jr. Knicks clinic at the basketball court aboard the new MSC Meraviglia during her inaugural call at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal. Participants can learn training skills, join in on basketball drills, and meet with Knicks alumni.

MSC Cruises will be the Official Cruise Line Partner for the Westchester Kicks and Knicks Gaming.

MSC Cruises will be displayed on the digital boards outside Madison Square Garden.

“Our partnership with MSG and the New York Knicks is symbolic of our overall commitment to New York City with the upcoming launch of year-round cruises from the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal onboard MSC Meraviglia,” said Rubén A. Rodríguez, President, MSC Cruises USA. “At MSC Cruises, we’re focused on improving the communities we serve by supporting families and furthering sustainability efforts. MSG and the Knicks share those priorities, and we’re thrilled to be combining our efforts right here in New York City, as well as throughout the more than 40 countries that make up our global itineraries.”

