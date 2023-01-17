How to Enjoy Your Cruise On A Rainy Day

Your cruise vacation just started, and you already have your bathing suit on with a drink in hand. All is good in the world. Suddenly, from the corner of your eye, you see gray clouds in the distance. Don’t fret, your vacation is not completely ruined. There are ways to have fun on a cruise even when the weather isn’t in your favor. Keep reading to learn how.

Cruise ships are built to withstand storms and wind. Cruise companies also follow the weather and change itineraries or directions to keep passengers and crew safe. While enjoying your cruise, leave the planning for the onboard staff.

1. Spa Day

Spa Day, anyone? It is never bad to #treatyourself. Book a nice facial, massage, or blowout to rock around the cruise. Each cruise has a spa with different services and treatments. Before your vacation, head to your select cruise line’s website to learn more. You can also book your spa experience while on board. By the time your treatments are over, the sun will be back out, and you will be all glammed and relaxed to take on the day.

2. ONBOARD ENTERTAINMENT

The onboard entertainment is not only in the evening, people! Each ship will have its own entertainment features. We suggest scoping out the entertainment features right when you get onboard so you can enjoy all that is available during your stay. Especially when it’s rainy outside, check out the different happenings on board, such as trivia, karaoke, comedy shows, musicals, line dancing, and so much more.

3. Join a fitness class or head to the gym

Cruise ships are known to have state-of-the-art fitness centers and equipment. Don’t believe me? Stop by your cruise line’s gym and see for yourself! Besides the equipment and workout space, you might even have a fitness class or two that is FREE to join. Try out a pilates class or a HITT workout when the weather is stormy. Once the clouds clear up, you will feel energized to sit by the pool after you’ve completed a killer workout. #WinWin

4. Hit the casino

Are you feeling lucky today? We know the weather is not always in our favor, but you can still make some cash doing slots at your cruise’s casino. Check out all the fun casino games available; maybe you will be lucky enough to bring home some prize money!

5. EXPLORE THE SHIP

We know that you are running around trying to find your stateroom and the buffet when you are onboard, but have you really taken the time to explore the ship? Learn more about the available restaurants, activities, and history of the ship by walking up and down each hall to see the ship for your own eyes. You may just uncover a fun spot after all!

BONUS:

The Porthole Cruise & Travel Digital Team’s go-to cruise activities when it is raining:

Adam Hancock: enjoy the solarium or indoor pool

Julie Rosner: read a book in a quiet lounge

Stephanie Davies: see a movie in the main theater

As much as we all hope to have clear skies on our vacation at sea, we can’t predict the weather or know what is to come. Our best advice is to pack and plan for every situation. At the end of the day, the cruise director and all the staff on board want you to have the vacation of a lifetime.







