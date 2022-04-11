Hawaii Cruises Return Onboard Pride of America

One of the most unique cruise experiences out there is back sailing after a pandemic pause in operation. Pride of America from Norwegian Cruise Line returned to service from Honolulu, Hawaii over the weekend, the fifteenth ship from the cruise line to resume sailing.

The only large ship sailing Hawaiian island itineraries, Pride of America sails weekly seven-day, roundtrip voyages from Honolulu, giving guests nearly 100 hours of port time across all four islands in a week’s span. The itinerary includes overnights in Maui and Kauai and cruising along the Nāpali Coast. NCL has two remaining ships that will be returning to service, both in early May, which will complete the cruise line’s comeback.

“Being the only cruise line to sail year-round from Hawai’i, we’re thrilled to be back at last,” said Norwegian Cruise Line President and Chief Executive Officer Harry Sommer. “Pride of America will once again offer thoroughly immersive itineraries and deeply authentic experiences that support business and tourism in Hawai’i, while providing travelers with everything they seek from a vacation in paradise.”