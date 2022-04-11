Sky High Transatlantic Cruising with Princess Cruises

Activity In and Out

Relaxation is implied but if you are looking for something to entertain leisure time there are virtual non-stop activities. Inside decks six and seven are bustling thoroughfares of entertainment. Take Five is a smaller club like lounge that features a jazz trio as well as musical performances by the ship’s diverse musicians. The Vista Lounge plays host to a talented house band playing all genres of music for listening and dancing while night owls can dance till the wee hours with the ship’s DJ. The quest to harness Lady Luck is always a possibility in the ship’s bustling casino.

Princess Live is game show central with ongoing trivia contests, dance lessons and audience participation activities and a lineup of shows that spotlight guest entertainers, comedians and elaborate production shows are featured nightly in the Princess Theater.

Outside, sun seekers will find a slice of sun drenched paradise by the twin pools, surrounded by hot tubs. Without ever leaving your lounge chair you can watch daily afternoon concerts on the giant projection screen that towers overhead with movies under the stars playing nightly. If you feel the need to get away, make your way to the adults only Sanctuary pool, exactly what the name implies. Work on your pickle ball skills on a double court or putt around or play bocce ball on the open deck courts.

Me Time

Well worn excuses vanish with a well equipped gym, fitness programs and daily Zumba classes but no alibis are needed to reward yourself with a dose of deserved pampering in the Lotus Spa. Trained therapists reinvigorate worn muscles in every imaginable treatment and an afternoon in the Enclave is time well spent. This suite of seclusion features a bubbling hydrothermal pool, a Turkish hammam, a steamy Roman style Calderian and a dry heat Lanconium. Cocoon yourself into the warmth of the heated ceramic tile loungers for an unforgettable day of indulgence.

The appeal of exotic destinations in a port intensive cruise is certainly understandable but if time allows, an extended cruise with multiple days at sea provides detoxification from everyday routine and introspect into the benefits of stress free travel.