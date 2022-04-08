Cruises to Canada are Finally Back
Tomorrow, Saturday, April 9, will be the first time a large cruise ship has called on a Canadian port since the start of the pandemic. Holland America Line will call on Victoria, British Columbia with Koningsdam and then end it’s 7-day itinerary the next day at Port of Vancouver.
It’s been over 900 days since a cruise ship called at Victoria and local officials along with Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha will be on hand in both Victoria and Vancouver to celebrate the return to Canadian cruising and address the importance Canada and Alaska to Holland America Line.
“We are thrilled to be the first cruise line back into Canada after such a long absence, and we look forward to celebrating a great moment for everyone who loves to travel and for those in Canada and Alaska whose livelihoods depend on tourism,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Holland America Line has a robust schedule of cruises that explore Canadian ports on both coasts with Alaska, Hawaii, transatlantic and Canada and New England itineraries.”
HOLLAND AMERICA LINE’S CANADIAN CRUISE SEASON
For their 2022 Canada and Alaska season, six Holland America Line ships will call on Victoria and Vancouver. In total, the six ships will make 45 calls at Victoria and bring nearly 75,000 guests to the port, and 76 cruises begin or end at Vancouver, bringing around 140,000 guests to the port.
For Canada and New England cruising on the East Coast, two ships return in May and cruise between Boston, Massachusetts, and Quebec City or Montreal, Quebec. Nieuw Statendam and Zaandam offer itineraries ranging from seven to 24 days to more than 12 Canadian ports.
In total for 2022, Holland America Line operates 141 cruises on eight ships in Canada with more than 250,000 guests visiting both coasts.
