Cruises to Canada are Finally Back

Tomorrow, Saturday, April 9, will be the first time a large cruise ship has called on a Canadian port since the start of the pandemic. Holland America Line will call on Victoria, British Columbia with Koningsdam and then end it’s 7-day itinerary the next day at Port of Vancouver.

It’s been over 900 days since a cruise ship called at Victoria and local officials along with Holland America Line President Gus Antorcha will be on hand in both Victoria and Vancouver to celebrate the return to Canadian cruising and address the importance Canada and Alaska to Holland America Line.

“We are thrilled to be the first cruise line back into Canada after such a long absence, and we look forward to celebrating a great moment for everyone who loves to travel and for those in Canada and Alaska whose livelihoods depend on tourism,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line. “Holland America Line has a robust schedule of cruises that explore Canadian ports on both coasts with Alaska, Hawaii, transatlantic and Canada and New England itineraries.”