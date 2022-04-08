Cruise Deal of the Week – April 8, 2022

Alaska season is finally upon us! There are numerous ships sailing in the coming weeks and they’ll be full of excited cruisers braving the early season chill for a glimpse of the real wild of America’s largest state.

It’s been a long time since cruise ships pulled into ports like Ketchikan or Skagway for a full season so if you do have one booked, make sure to buy local in as many ports as you can! It means a lot to the people who struggled to make ends meet with limited tourism for the past two years.

If you’re looking for a unique Alaska small ship cruise experience, Windstar Cruises has a sailing for you! It’s time for the Cruise Deal of the Week!

11-Day Alaska Itinerary from Windstar Cruises

Now that our neighbors up north in Canada have opened up their borders to cruise lines, there are a whole bunch of options to either call on, or even cruise from, a port in Canada. On May 20th, Windstar Cruises Star Breeze is sailing from Vancouver on an 11-day voyage to a number of ports in Alaska and Canada. The ship calls on Seymour Narrows, Ketchikan, Wrangell, Juneau, Tracy Arm, Inian Islands, Icy Strait, Misty Fjords, and Prince Rupert before returning to Vancouver. Interior rooms start at $3269 and balcony staterooms are $4359 per person.

Star Breeze recently underwent a major refurbishment as part of a new initiative to update the fleet. The ship was cut in two down the center and pulled apart, then a prefabricated midsection is inserted and fastened into place. Windstar also updated public spaces, the fitness center and spa on board.