This Cruise Line Has 1,390 Summer Shore Excursion Options
Generally speaking, having options is a good thing. MSC Cruises has taken that notion and ran with it when it comes to their lineup of shore excursion options for Summer 2022.
This is not a typo; the cruise line is offering 1,390 unique excursions across their fleet. One thousand three hundred and ninety!
That means there’s something for families, solo travelers, foodies, adrenaline junkies, history buffs and everyone in between! Guests can also explore ashore by themselves in all destinations, subject to the regulations of local authorities.
These shore excursions include a new tour category, first introduced in 2020, called PROTECTOURS where keeping the Earth beautiful goes hand in hand with a tour curated but the cruise line. In fact, nearly 70% of MSC Cruises shore excursions involve activities with zero environmental impact while others include sustainable practices like beach cleaning or planting trees.
There will be more than 200 excursions offered across the line’s Caribbean cruise itineraries, more than 540 in the Mediterranean, more than 630 in Northern Europe and another 20 at the cruise line’s private island Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.
Marialuisa Iaccarino, Head of Shore Excursions for MSC Cruises, explained why shore excursions are such a focus for the cruise line.
“We are dedicated to offering an outstanding range of high-quality shore excursions to guests, so we’re proud to be offering guests the widest range ever this summer. Shore excursions give guests the freedom to make the most of every moment ashore during their holiday – to take in local cultures, taste local flavors, and see local landmarks. Everyone is looking for something that interests them, and this is why it is so important that there’s an excellent variety to choose from, so there’s something perfect for everyone. Guests can expect quality and value, comfort and convenience, as well as the ultimate peace of mind when they choose to book an excursion with us,” she said.
Some of the highlighted excursions included a food tour in San Juan, a Mayan ruins tour in Costa Maya, a sightseeing tour in Paris, Norwegian waterfall tours, bathing in the Dead Sea and so much more.
If you want to check out the full list of excursions and itineraries, the MSC Cruises website has all the info you need. Then leave us a comment on which excursion you’d most like to do!