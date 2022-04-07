This Cruise Line Has 1,390 Summer Shore Excursion Options

Generally speaking, having options is a good thing. MSC Cruises has taken that notion and ran with it when it comes to their lineup of shore excursion options for Summer 2022.

This is not a typo; the cruise line is offering 1,390 unique excursions across their fleet. One thousand three hundred and ninety!

That means there’s something for families, solo travelers, foodies, adrenaline junkies, history buffs and everyone in between! Guests can also explore ashore by themselves in all destinations, subject to the regulations of local authorities.

These shore excursions include a new tour category, first introduced in 2020, called PROTECTOURS where keeping the Earth beautiful goes hand in hand with a tour curated but the cruise line. In fact, nearly 70% of MSC Cruises shore excursions involve activities with zero environmental impact while others include sustainable practices like beach cleaning or planting trees.

There will be more than 200 excursions offered across the line’s Caribbean cruise itineraries, more than 540 in the Mediterranean, more than 630 in Northern Europe and another 20 at the cruise line’s private island Ocean Cay Marine Reserve.