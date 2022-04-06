Norwegian Cruise Line Launches First Cruise Industry NFT Collection
According to a press release from Norwegian Cruise Line, the cruise provider “will sail into the Metaverse with the launch of the cruise industry’s first collection of NFTs.”
To celebrate the launch of the upcoming Norwegian Prima, NCL is launching an online NFT marketplace on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET where NFT art pieces created by Manuel Di Rita, widely known as “Peeta,” the Italian artist who designed the hull art on the record-breaking Norwegian Prima and her sister vessel Norwegian Viva, will be for sale.
The first piece in the NFT collection resembles the hull art on Norwegian Prima and the additional five NFT pieces showcase some of the innovative 3D designs often depicted in Peeta’s works and will be featured aboard Norwegian Prima including in the ship’s three-level Penrose Atrium.
“We are so excited to partner with Peeta on this first for our brand and for the industry,” said NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer. “Peeta is a talented artist who has brought the magic and beauty of the ocean to our ships, so we are happy to share this with our guests and to donate the proceeds of this new venture to Teach For America, an organization and a cause very near and dear to our hearts.”
“We strive to adopt the most cutting-edge technology at Norwegian Cruise Line and strongly believe that providing our guests the opportunity to own digital assets that connect them with an unforgettable cruise experience is an essential step forward,” says Scott Piccolo, Chief Digital Experience Officer at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NCLH). “We are incredibly proud to work with Peeta on the cruise industry’s first ever NFT collection.”
All proceeds from the NFT auction and sales will be donated to Teach For America. Teach For America finds, develops, and supports a network of leaders who expand opportunity for children from classrooms, schools, and every sector and field that shapes the broader systems in which schools operate.
“Teach For America embraces innovation and industry leaders, and we are especially proud of the work Norwegian Cruise Line has done to celebrate and recognize teachers through its annual NCL Giving Joy campaign, which celebrates the intersection of travel and education,” said LaKeisha Wells-Palmer, Executive Director of Teach For America Miami-Dade. “We’re grateful for the commitment to education in our community. The proceeds from the sales of these beautiful NFTs will help Teach For America recruit and develop more teachers for students in Miami-Dade.”
Would you buy an NFT of your favorite cruise ship? Let us know in the comments!