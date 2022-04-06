Norwegian Cruise Line Launches First Cruise Industry NFT Collection

According to a press release from Norwegian Cruise Line, the cruise provider “will sail into the Metaverse with the launch of the cruise industry’s first collection of NFTs.”

To celebrate the launch of the upcoming Norwegian Prima, NCL is launching an online NFT marketplace on Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at 9 a.m. ET where NFT art pieces created by Manuel Di Rita, widely known as “Peeta,” the Italian artist who designed the hull art on the record-breaking Norwegian Prima and her sister vessel Norwegian Viva, will be for sale.

The first piece in the NFT collection resembles the hull art on Norwegian Prima and the additional five NFT pieces showcase some of the innovative 3D designs often depicted in Peeta’s works and will be featured aboard Norwegian Prima including in the ship’s three-level Penrose Atrium.

“We are so excited to partner with Peeta on this first for our brand and for the industry,” said NCL President and CEO Harry Sommer. “Peeta is a talented artist who has brought the magic and beauty of the ocean to our ships, so we are happy to share this with our guests and to donate the proceeds of this new venture to Teach For America, an organization and a cause very near and dear to our hearts.”