Special Needs Group Continues Improving Cruise Accessibility

One of the industry’s biggest advocates for cruise accessibility is the Special Needs Group, a medical equipment and supply company that works as the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals on board cruise ships.

Today, they’ve announced a new product available for cruisers aimed at making getting around a whole lot easier. Two new ultra-light wheelchairs, the lightest in the world, are available for guests across major cruise lines even land tours or vacations in the South Florida area.

Special Needs Group has helped countless individuals enjoy their vacation to the fullest and it looks like that commitment isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.