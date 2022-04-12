Special Needs Group Continues Improving Cruise Accessibility
One of the industry’s biggest advocates for cruise accessibility is the Special Needs Group, a medical equipment and supply company that works as the leading global provider of wheelchair, scooter, oxygen and other special needs equipment rentals on board cruise ships.
Today, they’ve announced a new product available for cruisers aimed at making getting around a whole lot easier. Two new ultra-light wheelchairs, the lightest in the world, are available for guests across major cruise lines even land tours or vacations in the South Florida area.
Special Needs Group has helped countless individuals enjoy their vacation to the fullest and it looks like that commitment isn’t going anywhere anytime soon.
“As a full-fledged medical equipment and supply company with a global reach, we are always looking for innovative products for use at home or while vacationing,” stated Andrew J. Garnett, founder, president and CEO of Special Needs Group®/Special Needs at Sea®. “We are extremely excited about our new line of ultra-light mobility equipment with the first in the new category being the Standard and XL wheelchairs.”
About the World’s Lightest Wheelchairs
The Ultra-Light Standard supports an individual up to 220 pounds, and the Ultra-Light XL has a capacity of 350 pounds. The frame of the standard wheelchair weighs only 13.5lbs, while the XL’s frame is just over 15lbs. The seat widths of the Standard and XL are 18” and 22” wide respectively. The ultra-light models, made of unique luxurious materials, offer pop- off wheels, which allow each of the wheelchairs to be easily transported in any vehicle, while also being able to easily propel and push.
RELATED: Special Needs Group: Making Vacation Possible
In addition to being ultra-light, the wheelchairs feature wheel locks, located in the front of the frame allowing accessibility by the individual in the seat. This prevents the wheelchair from rolling forward or backward. The handbrakes are highlighted by an integrated braking system which provide the family member, friend, and/or caregiver control, security, and convenience. Individuals renting or purchasing will also have different seat and back cushion options.