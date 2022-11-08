From the Readers: Family Vacation? Mardi Gras!

Porthole Cruise and Travel Reader Mark Hollingsworth and family set sail with Carnival Cruise Line onboard Mardi Gras and he shared his experience with us! Have you cruised on Mardi Gras? Let us know what you thought in the comments!

No, not that Mardi Gras. That’s only once a year in New Orleans. Our family of four found a Mardi Gras that’s open year-round and appealing to all ages. It’s Carnival’s newest, biggest, and most innovative ship in its fleet. We experienced not only The Big Easy, but also Sin City, summer in October, a little bit of Italy, and even some roller coaster fun all on board the Mardi Gras!

COVID-19 is in our rear-view mirror, but our kids are three years older. They won’t be with us forever, and we want to make the most of our time with them before they spread their wings and fly away. What we really want is to give them family memories that will last forever.

But cruising? Nah. Not for me.

That’s what I thought a few short years ago, until my wife convinced me to give a three- day Carnival cruise a try (we couldn’t do a seven-day cruise right out of the gate; what if I was miserable? I didn’t want to be stuck on a boat for a whole week).

But I was a believer in no time.

Cruising with Carnival quickly became our favorite indulgence together, and soon we were bringing our two sons along for the fun. Many we talked to said, “Carnival? Isn’t that just a party ship?” Yes, that’s exactly what is—a party for all ages! We’ve banked quite a few years of permanent family memories thanks to this excellent cruise line.