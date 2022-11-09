Virgin Voyages Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gathering of Merpeople

Virgin Voyages has set the Guinness World Record for the largest gathering of people dressed as merpeople! On November 4, 2022, 457 sailors traveling aboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady’s MerMaiden voyage gathered together at the Beach Club in Bimini dressed in their fins to help set the record! The brand officially broke the previous record of 378 merpeople set in the United Kingdom in June 2022.

“What a fantastic time,” said Virgin Voyages’ CEO, Tom McAlpin. “Our Sailors really showed up and supported this fun and exciting world record attempt that ties into this legendary brand. Each of our ships have a mermaid that guides our Sailors on their journeys, so what better way to celebrate another brand milestone than in sunny Bimini with so many of our Sailors tapping into their mermaid personas.”

Once the cruisers reached the world record, all attendees joined in for a group photo and will receive a digital certificate to showcase their achievement.

MerMaiden Event Details:

Guests were invited to join in on the attempt to break the world record

There was a mermaid beauty pageant located aboard and at the Beach Club at Bimini.

Once the cruise line beat the world recorded, they celebrated with live music, shelfies, and champagne.

More Information on Valiant Lady

Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady is the second ship in the fleet.

She made her debut in March of 2022

Until April 2023, the ship will offer six- and eight-night voyages to Caribbean and Mexico destinations.

November marks the brand’s first-ever Eat & Drink month. Every cabin will receive a $300 Bar Tab to enjoy.

Sailors can also take 25% off and a Bar Tab bonus on all 2022 and 2023 sailings.

Will you be traveling aboard Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady this year? Let us know in the comments!