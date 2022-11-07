SMiZE Cream from Tyra Banks Coming to Princess Cruises

In 2023, guests of Princess Cruises will be in for a new frozen treat! SMiZE Cream, the premium ice cream brand by supermodel icon and businesswoman Tyra Banks, will soon be available on all 15 Princess MedallionClass ships.

An innovative ice cream brand featuring unique flavors and distinctive packaging, SMiZE Cream was launched by Tyra Banks in 2020. SMiZE Cream is available in “luxe-meet-fun” flavors like: “Brownies, I Love You,” “Caramel Cookie Queen,” “Strawberry BirthYAY! Cake,” “Purple Cookie Mon-Star & Me,” “Salted Caramel King” and “The Best Vanilla I Ever Had.” Every cup of SMiZE Cream features a signature “SMiZE SURPRiZE,” a strategically placed scrumptious reward at the bottom of each luxurious serving. The prize at the bottom is a fun and delicious discovery that is meant to appeal to the kid in all of us!

Each SMiZE Cream flavor is served in limited-edition, individually packaged servings, complete with a unique augmented reality (AR) activation per ice cream flavor that happens right on the cup.

“When I set out to create an ice cream company, I had big dreams, but I’ll admit that SMiZE Cream being able to be enjoyed at sea aboard Princess Cruises truly exceeds my dreams,” said Banks. “Our ice cream won’t just be on one cruise – it will be on the entire fleet, so my team and I are super pumped! As an entrepreneur, innovation and going above and beyond to delight customers is everything to me, so the synergies with Princess’ stance on innovation and premium experiences is the perfect match. I can’t wait for Princess Cruise passengers to delight in luxe, fun, creamy and dreamy SMiZE Cream!”

RELATED: PRINCESS CRUISES ANNOUNCES NEW SPHERE-CLASS SHIP SUN PRINCESS

Beginning in mid-March of 2023, Princess Cruises guests will be able to order SMiZE Cream cups via the OceanNow delivery on-demand experience.

“We’re thrilled to be working with a world-renowned personality like Tyra Banks to offer SMiZE Cream across our fleet — and there’s no doubt our guests are going to absolutely love this indulgent super-premium treat,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises. “There’s nothing sweeter knowing that with our exclusive OceanNow anywhere/anytime delivery our guests will never have to wait in line for their favorite SMiZE Cream flavors.”