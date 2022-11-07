CELEBRITY BEYOND NAMED BY GODMOTHER SIMONE BILES BEFORE INAUGURAL US SAILING

Celebrity Cruises’ newest ship, Celebrity Beyond, set sail from Fort Lauderdale this past Friday, November 4, marking the start of its inaugural Caribbean season. Kicking off the highly anticipated festivities was the ship’s official naming ceremony, led by Godmother and seven-time Olympic Medalist, Simone Biles. Biles is a 19-time World Champion and the most decorated American gymnast in U.S. history.

Captain Kate McCue has broken barriers after being named Celebrity Beyond’s captain, the first and only woman to be named captain of a “Mega” cruise ship. Celebrity Beyond’s arrival signifies a new era of cruising for the industry, specifically for Celebrity’s new brand campaign that defines just what a relaxed luxury experience at sea should be. The brand-new vessel’s inaugural season begins with rotating Western and Eastern Caribbean itineraries, with stops at beaches in Grand Cayman and Puerta Plata, luxury hotel-style accommodations, and chic dining experiences.

“I can think of no one better to be the Godmother of this incredible ship than the G.O.A.T. herself – Simone Biles,” said Jason Liberty, President and CEO of the Royal Caribbean Group, the parent company of Celebrity Cruises. “This ship’s beauty, power, and resilience sets the standard by which all others will be measured. Simone’s determination, progressive nature, empowered attitude, and grace in the face of challenges make her such an inspiration to so many around the world. All of these attributes are why Simone Biles is perfectly suited to watch over Celebrity Beyond’s journey.”

“I’ve been waiting for this day to arrive for a long time and I am ‘Beyond’ excited to be able to share her with our guests. She is the gold standard by which other ships are built and embodies the meaning of relaxed luxury,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity Cruises President and CEO. “She is ‘FULL’ of wonder and excitement and our guests will undoubtedly feel reconnected to the world around them as they visit new destinations and immerse themselves in culinary experiences and wellness amenities not found anywhere else at sea.”

Celebrity Beyond Naming Ceremony

Simone Biles officially named Celebrity Beyond alongside Celebrity Cruises executives in a ceremony comprised of 2,500 lucky guests and media. The ceremony also featured a live performance from award-winning singer and songwriter, Leona Lewis. Biles follows Reshma Saujani of Girls Who Code and Nobel Peace Prize Laureate, Malala Yousafzai, who previously named Celebrity Apex and Celebrity Edge. Both women are known for their tireless advocacy of women everywhere and their efforts to inspire all women to reach their full potential.

“It is an honor to be selectedas Beyond’s Godmother and to join such a distinguished group of strong, barrier-breaking women who have been named as Celebrity’s Godmothers before me,” said Simone Biles. “I appreciate the important message this designation holds in recognizing our accomplishments as empowering women, and I am honored to share the stage today with fellow brave, boundary-breaking leaders like Lisa-Lutoff Perlo and Captain Kate McCue.”

Biles is the most decorated American gymnast in history, earning 32 medals from the World Championships and 7 medals from the Olympics. The gymnast is also the first American woman to win seven national all-around titles and the first female gymnast to earn 3 consecutive World All-Around titles. She’s also been featured in lists like TIME’S 100 Most Influential, Forbes 30 Under 30, Ebony Power 100, amongst many others. Biles prides herself in being a role model for all women everywhere by proving women can do anything!

Celebrity Cruises assembled an award-winning team of modern icons in efforts for Celebrity Beyond to lead the cruise industry into the next era of luxury. The team has crafted unbelievable experiences for guests to connect with each other and the world around them. Celebrity Beyond highlights the design talents of award-winning British designer Kelly Hoppen CBE; celebrated American designer Nate Berkus; and lauded Paris-based design firm Jouin Manku; the works of British architect Tom Wright; the culinary skills of Michelin-starred chef and restaurateur Daniel Boulud; and experiences and products from Goop CEO and founder Gwyneth Paltrow, the brand’s Well-Being Advisor.

luxury amenities aboard Celebrity Beyond: