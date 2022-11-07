November 7, 2022 Evan Gove
Holland America Line Makes Long-Awaited Return to Cruising in Australia
It’s been more than two years since a Holland America Line cruise ship made a call at an Australian port, but we have good news, the wait is over!
Westerdam arrived in Sydney, Australia, its new homeport, on November 7th, making it the first ship from the cruise line to visit the city since prior to the industry pause more than two years ago. The ship is scheduled to begin sailing 13- and 14-day voyages around Australia and New Zealand.
“We are excited to be sailing again Down Under to provide an immersive, premium cruise experience for guests from around the world,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “Our return to cruise operations in the region also means a positive boost to the local economy with tour and hotel activities, provisioning and port operations.
“The welcome we have received at our Australian port visits has been wonderful, and we thank our local Australia partners for their support as we resume cruising,” added Antorcha.
This will be Westerdam’s first season in Australia and New Zealand, and the first time since 2016 that Holland America Line has positioned two ships cruising simultaneously around the region as Noordam will also call the region home for cruises around Australia and New Zealand.
