Holland America Line Makes Long-Awaited Return to Cruising in Australia

“The welcome we have received at our Australian port visits has been wonderful, and we thank our local Australia partners for their support as we resume cruising,” added Antorcha.

“We are excited to be sailing again Down Under to provide an immersive, premium cruise experience for guests from around the world,” said Gus Antorcha, president, Holland America Line. “Our return to cruise operations in the region also means a positive boost to the local economy with tour and hotel activities, provisioning and port operations.

It’s been more than two years since a Holland America Line cruise ship made a call at an Australian port, but we have good news, the wait is over!

