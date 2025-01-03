Farewell to the Feline First Mate: A Cruise Ship Captain’s Beloved Cat

Celebrity Cruises Captain Kate McCue, the first American woman to captain a large cruise ship, has captured the hearts of many not just with her maritime skills but also through her beloved cat, Bug. Bug often accompanied her on her adventures, becoming a familiar and endearing presence on social media as Captain Kate shared their life together at sea.

Recently, Captain Kate announced the passing of Bug, marking a poignant moment for her and her followers. In her farewell, she expressed deep gratitude for the companionship and joy Bug provided throughout her travels.

Though Bug’s journey has come to an end, the memories they created together will continue to resonate with fans and serve as a reminder of the bond between a captain and her cat. Captain Kate moves forward, carrying Bug’s spirit with her on future voyages.