Sea Cloud Cruises Unveils “Catch the Early WAVE” Promotion

Sea Cloud Cruises is offering its 2025 Wave Season promotion, featuring savings of up to 65% on select sailings booked by March 31, 2025!

MORE ABOUT THE PROMOTION

The “Catch the Early Wave” promotion covers 30 voyages across the Caribbean and Europe, including the original Sea Cloud, which will undergo drydock after the 2025 season.

This offer includes new Venice roundtrip sailings on Sea Cloud Spirit with an overnight stay near St. Mark’s Square.

Additionally, a four-night “Taster Cruise” on Sea Cloud II from Barcelona to Nice starts at $2,150 per guest.

“As we kickoff for our second full season focused on growing the North American market, the sales and marketing team has carefully selected 30 voyages that represent Sea Cloud Cruises’ authentic tall ship sailing at its best,” shares Sea Cloud Cruises President North America Mirell Reyes. “Our new Catch the Early Wave promotion provides enticing savings, including four sailings on the 1931-built original Sea Cloud and my personal favorite itinerary in 2025 – Venice roundtrip on Sea Cloud Spirit.”

The sails on each of the three yachts are manually hoisted, taking nearly an hour without automated controls. Every voyage includes at least one day of full sails.

In 2025, Sea Cloud will commemorate her 94-year history before undergoing an extensive drydock. This vessel, commissioned in 1931 by Marjorie Merriweather Post and E. F. Hutton, has been restored to reflect Old World glamour, complete with original suites and classic sailing decks.

Upcoming voyages for the Catch the Early Wave promotion on Sea Cloud include:

Palma de Mallorca, Spain to Olbia, Sardinia (8 nights): Overnight in Mahon/Menorca, day under full sails, stops in Alghero/Sardinia, Calvi/Corsica, Ajaccio/Corsica, Bonifacio/Corsica, and Olbia/Sardinia. April 26 – May 4.

Athens (Piraeus), Greece roundtrip (9 nights): Day under full sails, stops in Nauplio/Peloponnese, Monemvasia/Peloponnese, Milos/Cyclades, Astypalaia/Dodecanese, Patmos/Dodecanese, Amorgos/Cyclades, Syros/Cyclades, and Athens (Piraeus). July 23 – August 1 and August 1 – 10.

Sea Cloud II blends maritime tradition with private yacht amenities. Upcoming “Catch the Early Wave” voyages for Sea Cloud II in 2025 include:

Barcelona, Spain to Nice, France (4 nights): Day under full sails, Collioure/France, another day under full sails, then Cassis/France and Nice/France. April 25 – 29.

Athens (Piraeus), Greece roundtrip (7 nights): Day under full sails, stops in Nauplio/Peloponnese, Monemvasia/Peloponnese, Milos/Cyclades, Paros/Cyclades, and Spetses/Saronic Islands. July 15 – 22.

Dubrovnik, Croatia roundtrip (8 nights): Day under full sails, stops in Zadar, Sibenik, Trogir, Vis, Hvar, and Korcula, with an overnight in Dubrovnik. June 13 – 21.

Sea Cloud Spirit, the newest and largest yacht, features nearly half of its 69 suites and outside staterooms with balconies or opening windows. Upcoming Catch the Early Wave voyages include:

Monte Carlo, Monaco to Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy (7 nights): Overnight in Calvi/Corsica, stops in Ajaccio/Corsica, Alghero/Sardinia, Bonifacio/Corsica, Porto Cervo/Sardinia, and Rome (Civitavecchia). June 4 – 11.

Venice, Italy roundtrip (9 nights): Day under full sails, stops in Sibenik, Vis, Hvar, Dubrovnik, Korcula, another day under full sails, Rovinj, and overnight in Venice. July 24 – August 2, August 2 – 11, August 11 – 20, August 20 – 29.

Naples, Italy to Valetta, Malta (7 nights): Day under full sails, stops in Trapani/Sicily, Palermo/Sicily, Lipari/Aeolian Islands, Taormina/Naxos/Sicily, a sail along the Amalfi Coast, and Naples. September 9 – 15.

Sea Cloud Cruises voyages feature an open bar, all meals with select wines and beers, water sports, shore excursions, port charges, gratuities, and a welcome bottle of champagne upon embarkation. Fares start at $2,150 per person, based on double occupancy. For a complete Catch the Early Wave voyages list, head to the cruise line’s website!

Will you be exploring this promotion? Let us know in the comments!