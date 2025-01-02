Stonestreet Stars in NCL’s ‘Experience More at Sea’ Campaign

Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL) has named two-time Emmy® Award-winning actor Eric Stonestreet as its new brand ambassador and the star of the “Experience More” advertising campaign.

The campaign features 30- and 15-second spots showcasing Stonestreet enjoying various activities aboard NCL’s ships, highlighting the flexibility of cruising. With ads targeting new travelers and loyal fans, Stonestreet engages in experiences like the Mandara Spa’s Thermal Suite and racing on at-sea racetracks while promoting Caribbean and European destinations.

“Over the last few months, we have had the pleasure of getting to know Eric as he spent time with our team, both shoreside and onboard,” said David J. Herrera, president of Norwegian Cruise Line. “We are excited to have named him godfather of our groundbreaking vessel, Norwegian Aqua, and now we are reaffirming our relationship by announcing him as our brand ambassador! As the face of our ‘Experience More’ campaign, we look forward to his relatability and charm in showcasing how guests can experience more with NCL.”

Stonestreet will appear in ads and promotional materials across the U.S. and Canada.

“On the heels of being named Norwegian Aqua’s godfather, I am honored now to also serve as NCL’s brand ambassador,” said Stonestreet. “The NCL team has welcomed my family and me with open arms, showing us their renowned hospitality and diverse offerings. Soon, I’ll experience it firsthand on a bucket-list trip to Alaska next summer. As a new cruiser, it’s an honor to connect with future guests and show them what they can expect when they sail with NCL.”

MORE ABOUT THE CAMPAIGN

The “Experience More” campaign was developed by NCL’s internal creative agency, Rebel Fish, and directed by Emmy® Award-winning director Jason Winer. It highlights NCL’s commitment to providing variety and choice for travelers, particularly through the upgraded ‘More At Sea™’ package, which includes benefits like unlimited open bar, specialty dining credits, and free airfare for the second guest on select cruises.

“Eric shares our love of travel and a genuine desire to bring happiness to people everywhere, which naturally translates into his role as brand ambassador,” said Adam Malone, chief marketing officer of Norwegian Cruise Line.