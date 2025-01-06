Princess Cruises Launches 60th Anniversary Voyage

Princess Cruises, known as “The Love Boat,” celebrates 60 years with a 14-day Mexican Riviera Voyage. Departing from Port of Los Angeles on December 6, 2025, this cruise aboard Royal Princess revisits key ports from its inaugural journey in 1965!

“As we prepare to celebrate our 60th anniversary, we can’t help but look back at where it all began with one ship sailing to Mexico,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Princess Cruises. “This commemorative 60th Anniversary Cruise will not only pay tribute to our rich history but also bring together the joy of cruise travel, music and unforgettable moments. The Temptations’ performance today gives just a glimpse of the excitement and memorable experiences we have in store for this milestone.”

ABOUT THE ANNIVERSARY SAILING

Princess Cruises has revealed that The Temptations, renowned for their hit “My Girl,” will perform during the 60th Anniversary Voyage. They recently showcased a live performance aboard Discovery Princess, giving guests a taste of the entertainment while commemorating the 60th anniversary of the iconic song.

Jill Whelan, Princess Cruises Celebrations Ambassador and known for her role as “Vicki Stubing” in “The Love Boat,” will host the 60th Anniversary Cruise. Additional information about onboard events and special guests will be released soon.

The 14-day 60th Anniversary Mexican Riviera Voyage aboard Royal Princess departs from Los Angeles on December 6. The itinerary includes two overnight stays in Cabo San Lucas and Puerto Vallarta and visits to Loreto, Manzanillo, and Mazatlán. This journey allows guests to experience the beauty of the Mexican Riviera while celebrating six decades of Princess Cruises’ service and innovation.

In the coming months, Princess will announce more related activities. Tickets for the anniversary voyage are on sale now.

Will you be sailing with Princess Cruises during their anniversary sailing? Let us know in the comments!