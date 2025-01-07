Sober Seas

When Darci Murray entered her cabin on an Explora Journeys cruise in the Caribbean, nonalcoholic champagne awaited her. “We felt like everybody else,” said Murray, a travel advisor and owner of Hooked, an alcohol-free group travel company.

Many folks have an iconic cruising image of sitting by the pool, umbrella drink in hand. But what if you, like Murray, don’t drink alcohol at all? Or if you’re participating in Dry January, or detoxing in any other month? Should you really walk up that gangplank and set sail?

Cruising is absolutely a good option for nondrinkers. But you should pick your ship, destination, and activities thoughtfully. Here are some ideas from experts, and from my own experience as a long-time sober traveler.

How should I pick my non-party cruise?

Start by doing some research in online forums. Is everybody raving about what fun they had partying until four in the morning? Or do they talk about the ship’s relaxed vibe?

Ship size can be an important consideration. Big ships are known for prepaid drink packages, which might lead to intoxicated shipmates. But they also have more room to get away and find your own space.

Nondrinker Eric Lucas enjoys the personal attention of ships with 100 or fewer passengers. “I have been on small ships a half-dozen times,” he says. “Each time, I’ve just told the dining staff that I’m allergic to alcohol and the message gets passed to all. This has translated to good mocktails, too.”

When booking your cruise, look for a place on your reservation form to indicate that you’re a nondrinker. Type it into the notes if there isn’t an explicit box to check. This is how cruise lines know to welcome nondrinkers with an alcohol-free libation rather than a bottle of booze. Explora Journeys has a program called “Club Soda” with meet-ups, mocktail mixology classes, and a subtle pin that passengers can wear around….

By Teresa Bergen

This is only an excerpt. To see the full feature, subscribe to Porthole Cruise and Travel Magazine.