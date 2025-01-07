Serendipity in the Seychelles

As we stepped onto the sandy shores of Curieuse Island, we were greeted by a congregation of Giant Tortoises, each weighing around 500 pounds. Armed only with our camera phones, we captured these ancient creatures, targets for our social media feeds. The Seychelles is home to over 100,000 of these remarkable reptiles, sharing their space with about 120,000 residents across the 115 islands of the archipelago.

On our first day of a seven-night cruise aboard Variety Cruises’ Pegasos, we find ourselves exploring tortoise habitats and hiking through red mangroves in search of vibrant crabs and skinks, all before enjoying a BBQ lunch on a secluded beach. It’s a far cry from the ordinary, and this adventure begins just 24 hours after our seamless embarkation in Victoria, the capital of Mahé.

The Greek captain, exuding warmth and humor, forgoes the usual champagne welcome for a refreshing ice cream bar during the safety briefing. This informal touch hints that our island getaway will be anything but typical.

Dinner on our first night exceeds expectations. Two cheerful Indonesian waiters serve up massive baked Job fish alongside roasted lamb, garlic mussels, sautéed octopus, Greek salad, and inventive vegetarian dishes.

The Pegasos, accommodating 40 passengers, has been navigating the pristine waters of the Seychelles for over 12 years. Offering three-, four-, and seven-night itineraries, it provides a unique opportunity to explore diverse islands and their endemic wildlife, pristine beaches, and vibrant cultural experiences. The spacious staterooms feature scenic views, while the contemporary salon and dining area create a relaxed atmosphere for small-ship cruising.

Birdwatching and Snorkeling Adventures

On Day 2, the morning unfolds with breathtaking birdwatching as the Pegasos anchors off Cousin Island, a sanctuary for nesting seabirds. Home to various species, including the Seychelles warbler and the Greater frigate bird, it’s a paradise for bird enthusiasts.

In the afternoon, we dive below the surface for a snorkeling adventure in crystal-clear waters, showcasing the vibrant marine life. Each day offers a mix of guided hikes and beach relaxation on the soft sands of the Indian Ocean.

Life Aboard the Pegasos

Afternoons on the Pegasos are filled with cocktail classes, wine tastings, towel folding lessons, and presentations about upcoming destinations. The talented chef consistently impresses with meals featuring regional specialties, creole dishes, and fresh seafood. One evening, we enjoy alfresco dining under the stars with a standout dish: an oven-baked whole red snapper, expertly presented by our waitstaff. Local entertainers then showcase cultural music and dance.

Exploring Praslin and La Digue

No excursion captures the imagination quite like a visit to Vallée de Mai on Praslin, the Seychelles’ second-largest island. This UNESCO World Heritage Site showcases the distinctive Coco-de-mer palms, which can grow up to 120 feet tall and produce the world’s largest nut. Unlike previous stops, the Pegasos docks directly in Praslin, allowing guests to explore the charming village.

La Digue’s Anse Source D’Argent is often cited as one of the best beaches in the Seychelles. Framed by enormous granite boulders and lush greenery, its shallow waters invite snorkeling amidst vibrant marine life.

On our final day, the Pegasos anchor off Morrissey Island. A hike along an elevated trail reveals stunning views of twelve neighboring islands. For those seeking a glimpse of castaway life, hidden trails lead to secluded, exotic beaches.

Variety Cruises operates a fleet of eight small vessels worldwide, embracing the motto that “it’s a better world at sea.” With explorations in destinations like French Polynesia, the Greek Islands, and the Seychelles, this journey proves not only different but truly exceptional.