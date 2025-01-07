Princess Cruises Reveals Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection

As the world celebrates Dry January, Princess Cruises will introduce the Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection in March. This menu features premium non-alcoholic elixirs and spirit alternatives, allowing guests to enjoy memorable moments at sea without alcohol.

“At Princess, we’re committed to creating inclusive experiences for all of our guests,” said Sami Kohen, vice president of food and beverage for Princess Cruises. “The Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection reimagines what non-alcoholic drinks can be—delicious, sophisticated, and celebratory. By collaborating with exceptional brands like Betty Buzz and Lyre’s, and industry-leading mixologists, we’re proud to offer premium zero-proof options that complement the elevated Princess experience.”

The Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection is the first standalone non-alcoholic bar menu from a major cruise line. It will offer 10–20 craft cocktails created with the team behind the top bar, Sips in Barcelona, along with Princess mixologists and cocktail artist Rob Floyd. The menu also includes imported and domestic craft non-alcoholic beers and premium non-alcoholic wines.

The Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection features:

Betty Buzz Creations: Known for premium all-natural mixers, Betty Buzz enhances the collection with drinks like Blake’s Breeze, a refreshing mix of Sparkling Grapefruit, soda, and citrus.

Kylie Minogue’s Non-Alcoholic Sparkling Rosé: This award-winning sparkling rosé is a light and crisp option for celebrating special moments at sea.

Lyre’s Non-Alcoholic Cocktails: Guests can enjoy mocktails made with Lyre’s spirits alternatives, including the No-Jito Royale, a modern mojito featuring Lyre’s White Cane Spirit, fresh mint, and lime.

24K Margarita: This unique margarita showcases non-alcoholic spirits, featuring an exclusive version of Almave tequila by Lewis Hamilton, perfected for Princess.

MORE ABOUT THE COLLECTION

All spirit alternatives in the collection are crafted using the same ingredients and methods as traditional alcoholic drinks, providing an authentic experience.

Beverages from the Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection will be included in the Princess Plus and Princess Premier packages, which offer unlimited drinks and other premium amenities.

The Amore Princess Zero Alcohol Collection will launch fleetwide by the end of March, offering guests premium alcohol-free options in select beverage packages.

