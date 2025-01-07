American Cruise Lines Doubles Alaskan Capacity for 2025

Today, American Cruise Lines announced its largest Alaska cruise season, featuring two small ships and five itineraries from May to September.

MORE INFORMATION

American Constitution will join American Constellation, effectively doubling capacity in the region.

American Constitution will offer summer cruises in Alaska and spring and fall cruises in Puget Sound.

New itineraries include two Alaska National Parks cruises, one of which spends seven days in Denali and Kenai Fjords and one of which takes nine or twelve days between Fairbanks and Juneau, providing access to Glacier Bay National Park.

Both ships are U.S.-built, fully stabilized, and offer private balconies and onboard amenities.

All itineraries include pre-cruise stays and opportunities for close encounters with Alaskan glaciers and wildlife, with some sailings providing an overnight in Glacier Bay National Park.

AVAILABLE ITINERARIES

9-Day Grand Alaska National Parks: This itinerary features 7 days of guided exploration in Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks and includes a 12-day cruise that sails through Glacier Bay National Park, the Inside Passage, Frederick Sound, and the Wrangell Narrows. Departing from Fairbanks, AK, it visits Fairbanks, Anchorage, Seward, Juneau, Haines, Sitka, Petersburg, Wrangell, and Tracy Arm.

16-Day Alaska National Parks: Similar to the Grand Alaska National Parks cruise, this option includes 7 days of guided exploration in Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks and a 9-day cruise that visits Glacier Bay National Park and the Wrangell Narrows. Departing from Fairbanks, it also visits Fairbanks, Anchorage, Seward, Juneau, Haines, Petersburg, Wrangell, and Tracy Arm.

9-Day Southeast Alaska Cruise: This roundtrip itinerary from Juneau, AK, includes a Pre-Cruise stay and visits Juneau, Haines, Glacier Bay National Park, Petersburg, Wrangell, and Tracy Arm/Sawyer Glacier, sailing the Wrangell Narrows.

12-Day Alaskan Explorer Cruise: This roundtrip cruise from Juneau, AK, features a Pre-Cruise stay and visits Juneau, Haines, Glacier Bay National Park, Sitka, Petersburg, Wrangell, and Tracy Arm. The itinerary also includes sailing the Inside Passage, Frederick Sound, and the Wrangell Narrows.

16-Day Alaska Inside Passage Cruise: This cruise runs from Seattle, WA, to Juneau, AK, or vice versa. It explores nearly 1,000 miles of coastline through Alaska’s southeastern panhandle and visits Juneau, Haines, Skagway, Glacier Bay National Park, Petersburg, Wrangell, Ketchikan, as well as Friday Harbor, Anacortes, and Seattle. It also includes a Pre-Cruise stay, with May 2025 departures from Seattle offering a complimentary Four Seasons Pre-Cruise Package. All 2025 Inside Passage cruises provide complimentary domestic airfare.

